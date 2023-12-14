Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, has today unveiled Terra Golf Collection, a luxury residential villa collection in the heart of Jumeirah Golf Estates (JGE), one of Dubai’s most sought-after residential communities. The company’s third project will offer residents world-class leisure facilities set in superb natural surroundings, setting a new benchmark for community living in the Emirate.

The Terra Golf Collection is a gated community comprised of 84 single-family properties, with six-bedroom villas and townhouses. Most properties will offer scenic views of the golf course and will be created to blend in seamlessly with the green spaces around it, creating a harmonious connection with nature for the entire community.

All properties in this outstanding new project will adhere to the same exceptional level of quality and contemporary luxury as the rest of Taraf’s portfolio. By showcasing excellence in both architectural and interior design, Terra Golf Collection villas and townhouses will epitomize elegance and sophistication both inside and out.

Low Ping, Group Chief Executive Officer at Yas Holding said: “With the Terra Golf Collection, Taraf is bringing a premium, lifestyle-centric community to one of the most coveted areas of Dubai. The expansion of Taraf’s footprint into this fast-expanding area of Dubai is a further reflection of our deep local roots and expertise, as well as our unwavering belief in Dubai as a place in which to live and invest”.

Terra Golf Collection residents will have access to extensive facilities across the Jumeirah Golf Estates master community, including two shopping centres and a community clubhouse, featuring swimming pools, a gym, tennis and padel tennis courts, and a selection of high-end restaurants and cafes. For golfers, JGE also hosts two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, Earth and Fire, as well as the European Tour Professional Institute (ETPI) golf academy.

Ahmad Shibel, CEO, Taraf said: “Terra Golf Collection will be a luxurious yet natural haven in which residents can relax, with extensive leisure, retail and lifestyle facilities on their doorstep. For both residents seeking a carefully curated living environment, and investors looking for the next up and coming corner of Dubai, Terra Golf Collection is the perfect solution.”

Jumeirah Golf Estates is strategically located, with a number of schools and City Centre Me’aisem Mall in the vicinity, and highways connecting the community easily with Dubai International Airport, downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and the business districts of Dubai Internet and Media City.

Part of the UAE-headquartered investment holding Group Yas Holding, Taraf is redefining high-quality living with unique properties that are thoughtfully designed to shape meaningful lives. Launched at the start of 2023, the developer plans to introduce multiple exclusive properties across the UAE for discerning clients in the coming months. Since February, Taraf has launched Luce, an exclusive and new residential landmark on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, Terrazzo Residences in JVC; and an exclusive partnership with renowned international fashion house Karl Lagerfeld.

About Taraf

Taraf is a property developer that will deliver prime residential and commercial spaces in the UAE. Launched at the start of 2023, the developer plans to introduce exquisite and exclusive, luxury residential properties at iconic & prime locations for national and international clients. Taraf’s attention-to-detail approach reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality, lifestyle-driven places that inspire its communities and customers to realise their full potential. Taraf is a company under Yas Holding, a leading investment group headquartered in the UAE. The launch of Taraf falls in line with the group's efforts to diversify its portfolio, support its growth plans, as well as set new standards for a luxurious lifestyle for residents and investors in the UAE and beyond.

Website: www.tarafholding.com

About Yas Holding

Yas Holding is a renowned UAE-headquartered investment company with a multi-industry business portfolio spanning multiple sectors and more than 50 operating subsidiaries. Active in sectors as diverse as healthcare, agriculture, food, technology, education, real estate, and aviation. Our breadth of scope is underpinned and strengthened by our commitment to the provision of high-value, high-quality products, and services. Yas Holding’s diverse companies operate throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Website: https://yasholding.ae/

