Dubai/Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, and Marriott International, Inc. today announced a landmark project, W Residences Abu Dhabi - Al Maryah Island.

This collaboration will mark the first branded residences of the renowned W Hotels brand in Abu Dhabi and represents an exciting milestone for both stakeholders, with Taraf expanding its impressive lineup of luxury property developments, and Marriott adding this project to its W Residences portfolio that continues to set new standards and offer the bold, unexpected design and luxury hospitality the hotel brand is known for.

Located in Abu Dhabi, a city rapidly emerging as a global real estate powerhouse and the new destination for the world’s elite, The Residences will be located in Al Maryah Island, the city’s premium address and home to the international financial center. Recognized and celebrated for its dynamic community, visionary development, luxury retail and dining options, and an exciting project pipeline, Al Maryah is rapidly becoming the destination of choice for the world’s leading brands. The project’s design will not only add to Abu Dhabi’s iconic skyline but will also feature cutting-edge interiors, world-class amenities, and the signature W hotels Whatever/Whenever© concierge service, providing residence owners their personal oasis to retreat, relax and feel energized.

Low Ping, Group CEO, Yas Holding commented: "The branded residence market continues to grow, internationally and locally, with Abu Dhabi's real estate market a particular hotspot. Our collaboration with Marriott International aligns not only with our prime goal of continued growth within the UAE's luxury real estate market, but also our commitment to partnering with top global luxury brands. W Residences Abu Dhabi - Al Maryah Island will also complement Taraf’s portfolio which also includes high-profile developments across Dubai, showcasing our commitment to excellence and innovation”.

Jaidev Menezes, Regional VP – Mixed-Use Development EMEA, Marriott International, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Taraf Holding to launch W Residences Abu Dhabi - Al Maryah Island, our very first residential development under the W Hotels brand in Abu Dhabi. We are witnessing unparalleled growth in Abu Dhabi’s residential real estate market, and the UAE’s capital continues to draw global and local interest for its luxury lifestyle advantages. This project will deliver the audacious W design, offer impeccable services for its Residence Owners, and bring a playful and refined energy to the stunning Al Maryah Island.”

Since its launch in January 2023, Taraf has focused on the luxury real estate sector and has multiple projects in the pipeline, located in the most sought-after areas in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

About Taraf

Taraf is a property developer that focuses on prime residential spaces in the UAE. Launched at the start of 2023, the developer plans to introduce exquisite and exclusive, luxury residential properties at iconic & prime locations for national and international clients. Taraf’s attention-to-detail approach reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality, lifestyle-driven places that inspire its communities and customers to realise their full potential. Taraf is a company under Yas Holding, a leading investment group headquartered in the UAE. The launch of Taraf falls in line with the group's efforts to diversify its portfolio, support its growth plans, as well as set new standards for a luxurious lifestyle for residents and investors in the UAE and beyond. Website: www.tarafholding.com

About Yas Holding

Yas Holding is a renowned UAE-headquartered investment company with a multi-industry business portfolio spanning multiple sectors and diverse range of subsidiaries. Active in sectors including healthcare, technology, real estate, and aviation, our breadth of scope is underpinned and strengthened by our commitment to the provision of high-value, high-quality products, and services. Yas Holding’s subsidiaries conduct business throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia. Website: https://yasholding.ae/

W Residences Abu Dhabi - Al Maryah Island are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). Taraf Development LLC uses the W marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.