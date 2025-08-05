Dubai, UAE: Tarabut, MENA’s leading open banking and embedded finance platform, has received in-principle approval from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) following the introduction of the UAE’s Open Finance regulation. This milestone positions Tarabut at the forefront of Open Finance in the region and marks the third national regulatory license for the company, after Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

With this approval, Tarabut becomes the first regional fintech to be licensed under Open Finance frameworks in all three major Gulf economies, underscoring its critical role as the infrastructure layer powering the future of financial services in the region.

Tarabut’s technology enables regulated financial institutions, lenders, insurers, and digital platforms to leverage customer-permissioned financial data for real-time credit decisions, income verification, and personalised offerings. By embedding these capabilities directly into partner platforms, Tarabut unlocks inclusive, intelligent, and accessible financial services, at scale.

“This is a pivotal step forward for financial inclusion in the UAE and across the region,” said Abdulla Almoayed, Founder and CEO of Tarabut. “We’re proud to partner with the Central Bank of the UAE to help realise the national vision for Open Finance. Tarabut’s infrastructure delivers real-time, data-driven products - credit cards for the underserved, embedded SME financing, and more, driving real economic value and enabling access where it’s needed most.”

Across the region, Tarabut has powered transformative use cases such as:

Credit cards for thin-file customers

Revenue-based financing for SMEs

Pre-check tools that reduce underwriting costs

AI-driven financial insights that personalise user journeys

These solutions are directly aligned with national economic goals, supporting entrepreneurship, reducing credit barriers, and improving financial health for individuals and businesses.

With real-time connectivity to all major banks in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, and now regulatory clearance in the UAE, Tarabut is uniquely positioned to scale embedded finance and open banking across the Middle East, delivering infrastructure that is inclusive by design and built for impact.

About Tarabut

Tarabut is MENA’s leading Open Banking and Embedded Finance platform, regulated in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain. The company provides secure, compliant API infrastructure that enables financial institutions and digital platforms to deliver seamless, personalised financial experiences, advancing financial inclusion across the region.

