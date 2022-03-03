Dubai, UAE - Taqeef, the originator of desert cooling systems in the UAE and the Middle East, supported its vision of a more sustainable HVAC industry by fitting out three Expo 2020 pavilions with state-of-the-art green cooling solutions. The German, Pakistan and Czech Republic pavilions were specified with new generation Midea variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology to help the projects attain exemplary sustainable cooling.

VRF technology can help greatly reduce the carbon footprint of buildings by alternating the refrigerant volume in a system to match a building’s precise cooling requirements. This means the system utilizes only the minimum amount of energy required to maintain set temperatures, and it automatically adapts according to room occupancy levels detected via sensor. In short, it achieves temperature requirements by cooling only when it needs to which saves on energy usage, energy costs and carbon emissions.

This adaptable and modular technology (which sees multiple indoor units linked to a single outdoor unit) is a strategic fit for the Expo’s core theme of sustainability and technology of the future, showcasing large multi-space smart HVAC solutions to a world stage.

The 'edutainment' focused German pavilion, located within the Sustainability District of Expo 2020, was supplied with 190 units to cool 37,600 square feet of space in line with the project’s vision of highlighting innovations and sustainable solutions to inspire, fascinate and thrill visitors. While in the Opportunity district, the 24,918 square feet Pakistan pavilion was fitted with 37 Midea VRF units, and a further 45 Midea VRF units were installed to cool the 7,225 sq. m. Czech Republic Pavilion.

“There is a clear correlation between VRF and energy savings and it’s important that high profile projects like Expo – which have such significant strategic importance to a global audience - showcase the most advanced and efficient HVAC systems. Midea’s VRF presents clear and auditable cost, infrastructure and energy-efficiency benefits, and long-term proficiency in terms of operating expense (OPEX) with reduced electrical consumption. It also delivers powerful and adaptable cooling which makes it the HVAC technology of choice for buildings large and small that want superior cooling that’s sustainable too,” commented Diya Alami, Operations Director, Taqeef.

With 50 years of HVAC leadership, Taqeef is setting the agenda for more conscious cooling - with cleaner, greener systems and designs in the residential and commercial HVAC space. Backed by award-winning knowledge and service expertise, and economies in installation, operation and equipment life-cycle, Taqeef’s insight and added value is helping reduce the impact of cooling on the environment, one degree at a time.

-Ends-

About Taqeef

Taqeef is the originator of desert cooling systems in the UAE and the Middle East’s leading air conditioning solutions provider. Since 1972, Taqeef has served the country’s evolving cooling needs with world-class technology, innovation and service. Taqeef is committed to driving responsible Air-Conditioning use and promoting environmental efficiency in the industry across the Middle East.