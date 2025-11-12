Singapore: Tanami, a Bahrain-based global private markets investment platform, unveiled SmartMatch, the world’s first private markets robo-advisor, at the Singapore FinTech Festival.

SmartMatch marks a significant milestone in Tanami’s mission to democratize access to institutional-grade private investments. It enables investors to build portfolios across private equity, private credit, real estate, and infrastructure, all tailored to their individual objectives, investment horizon, and risk appetite.

Unlike traditional investment platforms, SmartMatch leverages proprietary algorithms to create personalized private market portfolios managed by top-tier institutions, serving a segment of investors that has historically been overlooked. By translating investor goals into instantly diversified private markets portfolios, Tanami lowers the barriers to entry and broadens participation in asset classes that have historically driven long-term wealth creation.

“We believe private markets should be an integral part of every investment portfolio,” said Faisal Aljalahma, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tanami. “SmartMatch empowers every investor to subscribe to portfolios uniquely aligned with their personal ambitions without the complexity that has once kept them out of reach.”

Dr. Nawaf Almaskati, Co-Founder and Managing Director, added: “Our algorithm-driven optimization engine helps construct more resilient portfolios than traditional approaches, balancing diversification, liquidity, and performance across market cycles. SmartMatch is complemented by the Tanami Academy, which provides the educational foundation investors need to engage confidently in private markets. Together, they represent Tanami’s holistic approach to investor empowerment.”

Tanami partners with leading global asset managers to deliver curated access to private market opportunities. Investors benefit from no minimums, no capital calls, quarterly liquidity, and the option of conventional or Shariah-compliant structures, combining accessibility, transparency, and innovation in a single platform.

