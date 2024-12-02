Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: The Labour Fund “Tamkeen” announced its support for the expansion of Trafco Group, a leading company in food trading, distribution, and storage, through its Business Growth and Financing Support Programs. This initiative will increase the company’s frozen storage capacity by 30%, equivalent to 3,940 storage units. Tamkeen also supported the wage increase of approximately 34 Bahraini employees within the group through the Wage Increment Program.

The support for Trafco Group aligns with Tamkeen’s strategic priorities for 2024 under three pillars: increasing economic participation through employment opportunities for new market entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises to drive impact and sustainable development in the economy.

On this occasion, Mr. Khalid Al-Bayat, Chief Growth Officer of Tamkeen, stated:

“The support provided to Trafco Group aims to meet the growing demand for storage facilities and services in Bahrain, contributing to the sustainability of enterprises reliant on storage. Supporting companies in the logistics center will significantly enhance Bahrain’s position as a major regional logistics hub tied which positively impacts the national economy, with this sector contributing 7.4% to the GDP. It also aligns with the country's food security policies, as frozen storage facilities help ensure longer food supply stability.”

Trafco’s Group CEO Mr. Azzam Moutragi, added: “ The ongoing collaboration with Tamkeen enables Trafco Group to achieve its objectives of positively impacting the national economy through various logistics projects that increase food storage capacity. Through the Business Growth and Financing Support Programs, we successfully expanded the group’s storage facilities, increasing current capacity by 30%. Additionally, we increased the wages of approximately 34 Bahraini employees to encourage and motivate our staff while supporting their career growth.”

Trafco Group is a leading company in Bahrain, listed on the Bahrain Stock Exchange, and specializes in the production, import, and distribution of food products with over 40 years of experience. Trafco is one of the largest FMCG distributors in the kingdom, offering a wide range of products, including canned, frozen, and dry foods, non-food items, general goods, and imported meats from countries such as Australia, Brazil, Europe, India, as well as the Gulf and Middle East regions.

Tamkeen has introduced a range of programs aimed at supporting employment and career development for Bahraini talent, positioning them as the preferred choice for employment. Additionally, Tamkeen provides various enterprise support bundles to strengthen the private sector as the main driver of economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain.