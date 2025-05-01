Company has successfully executed and delivered 150,000 sqm of projects, says Nader Adeeb



Company delivered fully finished and furnished units to maximize investment returns, says Youssef Nader Maawad



The project is LEED-certified for sustainability and environmental conservation, says Sherif Maawad



ITC project has contributed to supporting property export plans and attracting foreign clients



Dahab Developments, one of the leading real estate development companies, has announced the delivery of the first phase of ITC / Iconic Trinity Complex project — the company’s flagship development in the New Administrative Capital — to its clients.The units are fully furnished and finished, reflecting the company’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations and delivering projects on time and to the highest quality standards.

Mr. Nader Adeeb Maawad, Chairman of Dahab Developments, highlighted the company’s commitment to handing over the project units according to the agreed timelines with clients, underscoring Dahab’s credibility and dedication to building long-term trust with its customers.

He added that Dahab Developments brings nearly 20 years of experience in both European and Egyptian markets. Established in Egypt in 2007, the company has positioned itself as a pioneer in real estate development and construction.

Moreover, the company has successfully executed, finished, and delivered fully integrated residential, commercial, and administrative projects spanning more than 150,000 sqm in several areas, including New Cairo. It also has notable operations and investments in Germany and the United Kingdom.

The company aims to introduce more unique projects to the Egyptian market and to fully capitalize on the vast opportunities currently available in construction and real estate sectors.

For his part, Eng. Youssef Nader Maawad, Vice Chairman of the company, stated that the ITC / Iconic Trinity Complex stretches over 8,000 sqm, with 40,000 sqm built-up area. The project is located in one of the most prime areas of the New Administrative Capital, specifically in the MU-23 district — a prominent services area situated between the Second Residential District (R2) and the Third Residential District (R3).

Maawad said that the mall occupies Plot No. 1 on the most important axes of the New Capital: the Northern Bin Zayed Axis and Al-Amal Axis, with direct views of the Iconic Tower, the tallest skyscraper in Africa, located in the Central Business District.

He explained that the project features two basement parking levels spanning 16,000 sqm, accommodating 600 cars. It includes a ground floor and nine additional floors, with the first to third floors allocated for commercial use, the fourth for medical services, and the fifth to tenth floors for administrative offices.

He added that unit sizes range from 50 to 1,400 sqm, confirmed that all units in the project have been sold.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sherif Maawad, Board Member of Dahab Developments, said that the project has witnessed significant demand from both local and international clients.

Maawad added that contracts have already been signed with several major local and international companies, especially since the project has received LEED certification from the U.S. Green Building Council as a green building that supports environmental preservation and sustainable development.

He disclosed that this certification is the first of its kind in Egypt, meeting environmental standards and reducing energy consumption.

He pointed out that the LEED certification has helped achieve notable sales for the project to foreign clients, contributing to the country’s efforts to enhance property exports.

Maawad further added that the company has contracted with several major consulting firms, both locally and globally, to ensure the success of the project.

The key partners in this project include the Lebanese Chaddad Group, responsible for the interior finishes, Yasser Al Beltagy Architects (YBA), led by Eng. Yasser Al Beltagy, in charge of the project’s designs, Prompt Company, led by Eng. Walid Abdelghafar, managing electromechanical works, ITC Company overseeing the construction, and El Sewedy Industries, led by Eng. Waseem Anwar