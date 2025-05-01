Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) concluded a high-level delegation—led by its Group CEO Ramy Jallad—to China, aimed at deepening bilateral economic cooperation and opening new avenues for strategic partnerships. The visit underscores RAKEZ’s commitment to building global business ecosystems and facilitating Chinese companies’ expansion into the Middle East.

As part of the visit, the RAKEZ delegation held impactful B2B meetings with leading Chinese enterprises across a spectrum of industries including rubber manufacturing, steel engineering, wood research, science and technology, IT, real estate, and e-commerce. The engagements showcased the growing interest of Chinese businesses in leveraging RAKEZ’s strategic advantages to tap into regional and global markets.

A key highlight of the mission was the China (Zhejiang) – UAE Ras Al Khaimah Economic and Trade Symposium, which RAKEZ conducted in partnership with Zhejiang’s Department of Commerce. During the symposium, RAKEZ presented a comprehensive overview of Ras Al Khaimah’s economic landscape, tailored industrial zones, and investor-centric business solutions. In a continuation of this engagement with Zhejiang Province, a delegation from Wenzhou City also visited Ras Al Khaimah to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cooperation and investment flows between the two regions. The MoU was signed by RAKEZ Chief Commercial Officer Anas Hijjawi and Wenzhou Executive Deputy Director Ji Xiangrong.

The RAKEZ delegation also visited Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone to explore collaborations. The discussions build on the strategic MoU signed between RAKEZ and Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone in September 2024, highlighting a deepening commitment to long-term cooperation. Simultaneously, a team from Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone visited Ras Al Khaimah to explore business opportunities and further strengthen ties, exemplifying the dynamic exchange between the two regions.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said: “At RAKEZ, we believe that impactful economic partnerships are built on the foundation of integrated business environments that empower investors to establish with confidence, grow sustainably, and expand into new markets. Our visit to China is a tangible step toward deepening collaboration with one of our most strategic global partners. We are focused on delivering flexible, investor-centric solutions that support companies across various sectors in accessing the Middle East and Africa. With advanced infrastructure, progressive regulatory frameworks, and comprehensive digital services, our vision is for RAKEZ to serve as the launchpad for Chinese businesses seeking regional and global leadership.”

Ras Al Khaimah continues to position itself as a strategic destination for Chinese investors. Its location offers seamless connectivity to the MENA region and beyond, while businesses benefit from set-up and operational costs around 40% lower than other global hubs. The emirate’s stable and investor-friendly environment is supported by a strong legal and regulatory framework, offering companies both free zone and non-free zone options tailored to industries such as tourism, hospitality, real estate, manufacturing, e-commerce, trading, hi-tech, logistics, digital services and more. Investors enjoy comprehensive support through RAKEZ’s one-stop shop for licensing, facilities, visas, and administration, with the added convenience of a dedicated mobile app for digital setup and remote management.

Today, RAKEZ is home to hundreds of Chinese companies operating across a broad range of sectors, including LED lighting, engineering, packaging, recycling, and F&B. Over the years, RAKEZ has steadily strengthened its ties with the Chinese business community through regular delegations, promotional roadshows, and hosting media representatives from key Chinese cities, affirming Ras Al Khaimah’s pivotal role in advancing the China-UAE partnership and supporting the Belt and Road Initiative in the region. As part of its ongoing commitment to facilitating Chinese investment, RAKEZ has appointed dedicated representatives in Shenzhen and Shanghai to provide direct support to businesses exploring opportunities in the emirate.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 30,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.