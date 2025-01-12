As part of its commitment to supporting employment opportunities and career development for local talent in the private sector, the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” announced its support for over 50 Bahraini employees at MTQ Oilfield Services, a company specialized in providing technical solutions and maintenance for equipment used in the oil and gas industry. This support includes wage increment for more than 40 Bahraini employees at the company as well as training for 10 Bahrainis under the Apprenticeship program.

This support for MTQ Oilfield Services aligns with Tamkeen's strategic priorities for 2025, which focus on enhancing the position and competitiveness of Bahrainis in the private sector, equipping Bahrainis with suitable skills for career development in the private sector, and prioritizing enterprise growth, digitization, and sustainability.

On this occasion, Mr. Khalid Al Bayat, Chief Growth Officer at the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” reaffirmed that this support is part of Tamkeen’s ongoing efforts to support employment and career development for national talent in the private sector, particularly in key sectors such as the manufacturing field, which has contributed 13.6% to GDP last year. He added that through supporting MTQ Oilfield Services, Tamkeen will enhance career development for over 40 Bahraini employees at the company and provide training for 10 Bahrainis under the apprenticeship program to refine their skills and improve their opportunities in the labor market.

“We are proud of the Bahraini workforce in our company and believe in their significant role in enhancing the growth and success of the business across various functions,” said MTQ Oilfield Services Human Resources Manager Mr. Ahmed Abdullah on the occasion.

“We greatly appreciate Tamkeen’s support in increasing their salaries, enhancing their career development and refining their skills, which leads to higher retention rates and increased productivity in turn positively reflecting on the company’s contribution to the national economy.”

MTQ Oilfield Services is a Singapore-based company that provides services to the oil and gas industry. It offers a wide range of services, including technical solutions and maintenance for equipment used in drilling and production operations. Additionally, it provides manufacturing, assembly, disassembly, heavy equipment maintenance and marine vehicle services for the oil industry along with technical support and field services for numerous companies operating in the sector.

