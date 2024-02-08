Manama, Bahrain: The Labour Fund Tamkeen was again awarded the Gold Classification by the Government Service Centre Evaluation Committee (Taqyeem 4) for its service centers at Seef Mall and Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI).

The Seef Mall service center welcomed a visit by the Taqyeem 4 committee, led by Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive and Taqyeem Chairman, His Excellency Mr. Mohammed Ali Al Qaed, who ceremonially displayed the Gold Shield at the facility. At Tamkeen’s BCCI service center, the Gold Shield was showcased by Bahrain Institute of Public Administration (BIPA) Director General and Taqyeem Vice Chairman, Dr. Raed Mohammed Bin Shams.

Tamkeen Chief Executive, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Mofeez commented:

“The Gold Classification awarded to Tamkeen’s service centers at Seef Mall and BCCI recognizes the highest levels of quality, reflecting our commitment to offering the best services and our efforts to encourage innovation, including virtual services,” she said.

“This is in addition to our achievement of the ISO 9001:2015 certification, which highlights Tamkeen’s continuous mission to enhance programs catering to both individuals and enterprises.”

This is the fourth time that Tamkeen’s service center in Seef Mall has received Taqyeem’s Gold Shield. The center at BCCI was also previously awarded Gold twice and Silver once.

The award is a culmination of 17 years of hard work and achievement by Tamkeen in support of national prosperity. These efforts have included upgrades to service offerings aimed at creating sustainable growth and a positive impact on the economy in line with national priorities.

Tamkeen's service centers provide an exceptional customer experience tailored to meet the needs of the public at every step. Additionally, Tamkeen has launched a virtual branch service to ensure uninterrupted service delivery and to facilitate visual consultations with seasoned Customer Service Advisors. The introduction of an appointment booking feature streamlines the customer experience, ensuring efficiency and speed. To enhance accessibility, Tamkeen has expanded its service channels, introducing an English and Arabic Chatbot feature which is available 24/7 on its official website. This feature offers comprehensive information on Tamkeen's full range of support programs and initiatives, further enriching the user experience.

