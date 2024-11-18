The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) kicked off this week the 2024 edition of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), a Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) initiative. This year’s GEW lineup includes a range of events, activities and workshops aimed at showcasing the latest developments in the field of entrepreneurship worldwide and features hosting a distinguished group of experts, specialists, and entrepreneurs with inspiring experiences.

GEW is held in collaboration with several local entities to deliver a variety of events from November 17-24, 2024. These events will include specialized workshops, panel discussions, and interactive dialogues featuring experts and specialists from various sectors, with a particular focus on key industries. The activities will highlight the latest developments in sectors such as manufacturing and the creative industry, while also encouraging Bahraini enterprises to take initial steps toward expanding into regional markets, especially the neighboring Saudi market.

On the occasion, Mr. Esam Hammad, Executive Director of Marketing Communications and Customer Experience at Tamkeen and Director of the Bahrain Branch of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), reaffirmed Tamkeen's continued support for Global Entrepreneurship Week activities. “Our annual celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week aims to enhance the role of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom and highlight efforts that support all members of society with entrepreneurial ideas who aspire to transform those ideas into business ventures,” he said.

“These ventures contribute to creating job opportunities for local talent and achieving prosperity for the national economy.”

This initiative aligns with Tamkeen's commitment to supporting innovation and strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom through specialized initiatives and support programs. These programs are designed to help entrepreneurs develop and expand their projects, acquire entrepreneurial knowledge and skills, and secure the necessary funding to achieve success in the field of entrepreneurship.

The "Global Entrepreneurship Week" is an annual event celebrated by more than 170 countries, bringing. It aims to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders to exchange entrepreneurial experiences and contribute to finding solutions that enrich the entrepreneurial culture and ensure the success and sustainability of business ventures, thereby fostering economic growth.

Those interested in attending the Global Entrepreneurship Week activities are encouraged to visit the official website and register for the various events. More details can also be found through Tamkeen's official channels and all participating entities.

About the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" was established in 2006 to support economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain by enabling the private sector to become a key economic driver in the economy. Tamkeen does this through supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.

