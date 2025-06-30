Manama – Following the success of its first edition, the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) and the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) have announced the launch of the second edition of the Sales Graduate Development Programme, a specialised initiative aimed at preparing fresh Bahraini graduates for careers in the dynamic field of sales.

The six-month programme aims to prepare unemployed graduates for successful careers in sales by providing essential skills in sales, customer care, marketing, and digital tools. It combines structured classroom learning with hands-on internships at leading organisations in Bahrain, giving participants both theoretical knowledge and practical experience. Open to unemployed Bahraini graduates with no prior sales experience, the programme offers a valuable opportunity to build confidence and start a rewarding career across diverse sectors.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Khalid AlBayat, Chief Growth Officer at the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), stated: “The launch of the second edition of this programme reflects our continued commitment to supporting the employment of Bahraini nationals. By equipping fresh graduates with sales and customer engagement skills, we are preparing them to tap into a sector full of potential. This aligns with Tamkeen’s strategic focus on increasing economic participation, especially among new entrants to the labour market.”

Ms. Anood Abbas, Head of the Leadership and Management Centre at the BIBF, said:

“This programme is tailored for those at the beginning of their professional journey, offering a transformative experience that combines theoretical knowledge with direct workplace exposure. We are proud to continue this collaboration with Tamkeen to help shape the next generation of Bahraini sales professionals.”

For more information about the programme and how to apply, interested candidates can contact l&m@bibf.com.

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the Central Bank of Bahrain. With a commitment to enhancing human capital, the BIBF serves not only Bahrain but also extends its reach to 64 countries worldwide, solidifying its global presence.

The BIBF is dedicated to delivering excellence across a broad spectrum of business disciplines. It partners with numerous international institutions to offer thought leadership, assessment, and training in key areas, including:

Banking and Finance

Islamic Banking

Executive Education

Accounting and Finance

Academic Studies

Leadership and Management

Insurance

Digital Transformation and Project Management

About the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" was established in 2006 to support economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain by enabling the private sector to become a key economic driver in the economy. Tamkeen does this through supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.

