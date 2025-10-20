Directly Supporting UAE Vision 2031 Goals

Pioneering Fintech Innovation Across the UAE



Dubai, UAE: Tamara has officially received a restricted finance license from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

As a leading Fintech platform in the UAE, Tamara has cemented its position as a trusted financial partner. Achieving full regulatory status is a significant milestone that directly enables Tamara to contribute to the goals of the UAE Vision 2031, thereby reinforcing its commitment to building a more advanced and reliable financial ecosystem in the Emirates.

"This milestone fundamentally strengthens our entire operation in the UAE and serves as the catalyst for our ambitious future here," said Yamen Fakhreddine, CEO of Tamara UAE. "The path is now clear to achieve our mission to help people own their dreams by building the most customer-centric financial super-app in the world."

Driven by our mission, Tamara is focused on building products and partnerships that give its customers and merchants the power to deal with ease and confidence. This effort supports the company's product diversification, which includes new credit and payment offerings.

About Tamara

Tamara is the leading fintech platform in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region, with a mission to help people own their dreams by building the most customer-centric financial super-app on earth. The company serves more than 20 million customers in the region and partners with leading global and regional brands such as Apple, SHEIN, Jarir, noon, IKEA, and Amazon, as well as small and medium businesses.

Tamara is backed by Sanabil Investments, a wholly owned company by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), SNB Capital, amongst others.

