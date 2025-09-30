UAE: Tally Solutions, the UAE’s leading business management solutions provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ICAI Dubai Chapter, marking a collaborative effort to empower Chartered Accountants in the UAE through technology adoption, continuous learning, and professional visibility.

The ICAI Dubai Chapter, representing over 3,100 active members, plays a pivotal role in guiding the region’s finance and SME ecosystem. Through this partnership, Tally Solutions will deliver six dedicated TallyPrime masterclasses over the course of the year. These sessions will provide hands-on exposure to modern accounting and compliance technology, equipping SMEs with practical skills to simplify processes, enhance accuracy, and deliver greater value to clients.

Commenting on the partnership, Vikas Panchal, General Manager, Tally Solutions MENA, said, “Our collaboration with the ICAI Dubai Chapter is a continuation of our efforts to build an ecosystem where individuals & SMEs are empowered to lead with knowledge and confidence in technology. The UAE’s tax landscape is evolving rapidly, and with our Digital Tax Integration Agreement with the Federal Tax Authority, we are uniquely positioned to support CAs in understanding compliance and guiding SMEs. This partnership reflects our shared vision of advancing professional excellence while strengthening the UAE’s business community.”

CA Jai Prakash Agarwal, Chairman, ICAI Dubai Chapter, said, “Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of any economy, and if the economy wants to thrive and grow fast, the backbone needs to be strong, else the economy will cripple. Tally helps in keeping that backbone strong by keeping the product simple and the process easy. ICAI Dubai Chapter believes in this simplicity and ease, and therefore, the collaboration of Tally and ICAI Dubai has entered its tenth year, where, through education, knowledge, and training, we together keep elevating and empowering SMEs in the UAE.

Tally has been associated with the ICAI Dubai Chapter for over a decade, and through this Memorandum, the brand is further strengthening the relationship by introducing several initiatives to create greater value for members. The collaboration comes at a time when the UAE is undergoing significant tax developments, including Corporate Tax implementation, e-filing of VAT, and the upcoming e-invoicing mandate. By integrating learning with practical tools, the partnership ensures that finance professionals stay ahead of regulatory changes and technology shifts.

Beyond training, practicing CAs will gain access to Bosses of Bookkeeping (BoB) and Tally’s vibrant customer community of 70,000+ UAE businesses. This platform provides professionals the opportunity to showcase expertise and build visibility with SMEs seeking trusted advisors.

Tally experts will also have an ongoing presence at ICAI Dubai Chapter events throughout the year, ensuring members have access to guidance, product knowledge, and peer support whenever needed.

For ICAI members, the collaboration means a stronger platform to upskill and serve their clients more effectively. For Tally Solutions, it reinforces trust with the CA community, who continue to play a critical role in shaping SME growth and compliance across the region.

