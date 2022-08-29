Dubai, UAE - Dubai National Insurance (DNI), one of the leading insurance companies in UAE, has tied up with InsuranceMarket.ae, one of the largest and most well respected insurance brokerage companies in the UAE. Through the agreement, InsuranceMarket.ae will administer DNI pedal cycle product as a collaborator and the partnership reinforces both entities commitment towards providing superior customer service.

Abdulla Al Nuaimi, CEO of DNI said, “The UAE has become a sought-after cycling destination because of its steadfast support for the cycling community. Fulfilling two key criteria on the government’s agenda for residents’ well-being, cycling encourages people to become more health-conscious and environmental-friendly. For this reason, we are delighted to have signed this partnership with InsuranceMarket.ae to better protect cyclists’ physicality and peace of mind through the promotion of our pedal insurance product: thus allowing cyclists to focus on fun whilst staying safe. This collaboration is another testament to our commitment in providing accessible, relevant insurance solutions to our stakeholders and the market”.

Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae continued: “Dubai is at the forefront of the UAE cycling scene, both in terms of events like the annual November “Dubai Ride” event, and fantastic facilities from converted camel tracks to those in popular parks, meaning everyone can experience cycling safely here, especially if they purchase this insurance. With cover for both cyclists themselves (personal accident, death or disability) and their cycle & accessories (against fire, theft and/or accidental damage): as well as third party liability: this policy is easily accessible and affordable. We’re excited to work with DNI on what we’re sure will prove a very popular product”.

About DNI

One of the leading Insurance Companies in Dubai, Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance PSC (DNI), is operating since1991 with a branch in Abu Dhabi. We are a multiline insurer with products spanning across Motor, Medical, Travel, Home and various other commercial insurances like Group Medical, Group Life, Engineering, Marine, Property and Liability. Our expert team of insurance and reinsurance professionals will provide the best insurance policies at competitive rates in comparison to industry peers. Our hassle-free claims services will enhance our mutual relationship.

DNI puts customer experience, innovation, financial stability, and value creation on our priority list with the approach to design tailored solutions based on a comprehensive understanding of customers and protection needs.

Following a change in management in early 2021, DNI has engaged in broadening its distribution platforms and entered strategic partnerships for underwriting growth.

Website: www.dni.ae