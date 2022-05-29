Kuwait: Talented chefs from Alshaya restaurants played a prominent role as they demonstrated their culinary expertise at this year's Hotel, Restaurant and Catering Awards (HORECA) - Kuwait's leading food and beverage competition. 14 awards were won by a team of 24 chefs who joined hundreds of fellow hospitality professionals in showcasing their talents in a range of live competitions covering the hospitality, catering, and food industry sectors.

Alshaya chefs from Asha’s, Amiti Noura and Alshaya’s culinary team competed and won three gold, four silver, and six bronze as well as the best hygiene in various categories including Asian cuisine, Kuwaiti traditional dish, pasta, mystery basket, and burger making competitions. The chefs cooked up award-winning dishes that have not just won the hearts of customers, but also the hearts of judges at HORECA.

“Congratulations to all our chefs who have performed so well this year. In iconic competitions such as Horeca, we seek to ensure displaying the best form of talent and hard work in what we do. We believe in our chefs’ culinary skills, and we are very proud of this outstanding achievement, these awards only prove we have been doing it right.” said Frank Bordini, Head of Culinary at Alshaya Group.

Speaking about his success, Chef Ram Bahadur Sunar, Alshaya Culinary Team said, "Being given the opportunity by Alshaya Group to participate in HORECA keeps me motivated and enthusiastic and further helps me develop my career and culinary journey. I always enjoy participating in HORECA - it pushes me to the next level creatively - hopefully inspiring others to follow the same."

Participants from Kuwait and other countries took part in this year's exhibition, competing in 27 categories that were judged by experts and heads of chef unions from a number of European, Arab and Asian countries.

-Ends-

