Talent 360, a leading provider of integrated HR solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful closure of a six-figure investment round led by C.STAR, is a prominent Saudi business development and startup ecosystem empower support. This collaboration will enable Talent 360 to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia, strengthen its role in the Kingdom’s growing business ecosystem, and introduce AI-powered HR solutions that redefine how businesses manage their talent and operations.

Since entering the Saudi market in mid-2024, Talent 360 has made significant progress, acquiring clients across diverse industries and establishing itself as a trusted partner for businesses. This investment comes at a pivotal moment, allowing Talent 360 to expand its reach within the Kingdom, enhance its portfolio of services—including talent management, team building, soft skills development, employer branding, and HR development- in addition to building an innovative AI-driven solution tailored to the needs of MEA businesses.

Heba Ayad, Founder and CEO of Talent 360, added:

"This partnership with C.STAR is a testament to the trust in Talent 360’s vision and capabilities. Saudi Arabia is a vital market for us, and we are committed to helping its businesses thrive by providing tailored HR solutions and tools. With our new investment and rebranding, we’re taking bold steps toward transforming HR practices and creating a lasting impact in the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem."

Ahmed Darkawi, Co-Founder, Chief Growth Officer, and leader of Talent 360’s Saudi expansion, shared his vision:

"Our expansion into Saudi Arabia represents more than just growth—it’s about becoming an integral part of the Kingdom’s dynamic ecosystem. With this investment from C.STAR, we have the resources and support to build AI-powered HR solutions that empower businesses to scale effectively, manage their talent, and achieve their ambitious goals. We are excited to contribute to Vision 2030 by driving innovation and fostering a thriving entrepreneurial landscape."

Mohamed Said, who has joined as Cofounder & Chief Strategy Officer at Talent 360, emphasized:

"Expanding into Saudi Arabia is a significant step for Talent 360. The market here has a distinct need for comprehensive HR solutions that can support the dynamic growth of local businesses. By providing tailored HR services, we aim to empower businesses and contribute to the overall business ecosystem in the Kingdom. With our experience and proven track record, we are confident that Talent 360 will play a vital role in addressing the unique HR challenges faced by companies here, helping them achieve greater efficiency and growth. Importantly, we believe in investing in human capital alongside technological advancements. People remain at the heart of every successful business, and our solutions are designed to enhance both human and organizational potential. This balanced approach is essential for sustainable growth and innovation."

Hatem AlGhamdi, CEO of C.STAR and Talent 360 Advisor, added:

"C.STAR is proud to support Talent 360 in its mission to transform HR practices and empower businesses across Saudi Arabia. As Advisor, I look forward to working closely with the team to align their innovative HR solutions with the needs of the local market. Together, we will contribute to the growth of the Kingdom’s business ecosystem and support the entrepreneurial vision of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030."

About C.STAR

C.STAR is a leading firm focused on fostering the growth of high-potential companies across Saudi Arabia. With a strong commitment to supporting innovative businesses, C.Star partners with organizations that align with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals to create sustainable value and economic impact.

Talent 360’s expansion aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals to nurture a robust business ecosystem, foster innovation, and develop human capital. With plans to integrate AI-powered technology into its services, Talent 360 is poised to offer smarter, more efficient, and scalable HR solutions that address the unique challenges of businesses in the Kingdom.

The rebranding initiative, launched alongside this expansion, reflects Talent 360’s commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and becoming a leading force in HR transformation across the MENA region.

About Talent 360

Talent 360 is a leading HR solutions provider dedicated to empowering businesses with innovative and integrated services. Its comprehensive portfolio includes talent management, team building, skills development, employer branding, and organizational development. Operating in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, Talent 360 leverages cutting-edge AI-powered solutions to optimize HR processes and build thriving workplace cultures, with a strong focus on supporting the business ecosystem.