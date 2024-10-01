Talent 360, a leader in human resource solutions, has announced its acquisition of Wish It, a dynamic company specializing in team-building activities and the development of soft skills. This acquisition marks an initial step in providing a comprehensive suite of HR services that fully support businesses and their teams, with a focus on team development, soft skills enhancement, and internal communication, along with other HR solutions and services.

With this acquisition, Talent 360 will expand its services beyond HR management and organizational development consulting. The company aims to enhance work environments for their clients, foster a culture of collaboration, and support comprehensive employee development.

Heba Ayad, CEO of Talent 360, stated: "Our acquisition of Wish It and the integration of its innovative solutions within Talent 360 is part of our commitment to improving every aspect of human capital management. We believe that purposeful team building and effective soft skills development are the foundation of any successful business. Through this blend, we are now able to offer these essential services under one roof, ensuring that Wish It's creative and impactful team-building programs, combined with Talent 360's extensive HR expertise, will provide our clients with unmatched solutions to boost employee engagement and achieve business growth."

Ahmed Darkawi, the founder of Wish It and a leader in strategic growth and business innovation, will join as Chief Growth Officer. He added: "This is a significant achievement for Talent 360. By integrating the capabilities of Wish It, and because we believe that partnership under one umbrella will help our clients receive comprehensive HR solutions, we will be able to enhance companies’ internal structures, thereby boosting their revenues and strengthening their business."

This acquisition is part of Talent 360’s new strategy to expand its business and comprehensively develop its HR services to meet the increasingly complex needs of today’s businesses. Through offering integrated HR solutions ranging from recruitment and workforce planning to fostering team culture and skill development, Talent 360 aims to be the leading partner for companies that see their employees as the key to achieving their goals.