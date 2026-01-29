Kuwait: In line with its ongoing efforts to build a network of partners capable of meeting customers’ diverse growing needs, talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering platform in the MENA region, announced onboarding Lifestyle at Centrepoint as its latest retail partner. This comes as part of the company’s strategy to provide talabat customers with a comprehensive online ordering experience that covers a wide range of products conveniently and securely, in addition to connecting businesses with target customers on a broader scale.

“On our mission to remain the go-to platform for satisfying customers’ diverse lifestyle needs, we are delighted to welcome Lifestyle at Centrepoint to our growing network of partners as they bring a wide array of high-quality beauty and personal care products to the talabat shopping experience,” commented Bader Al-Ghanim, Vice President and Managing Director at talabat Kuwait. “Although our promise to deliver convenience remains unchanged, the market’s expectations for convenience continues to grow to include diversity, speed, safety, and exclusive benefits. Accordingly, we remain committed to enhancing the talabat offering so that we always meet, and even precede, customers’ expectations for a consistently rewarding experience.”

On his part, Rohit Nanda at Centerpoint Kuwait, said: “We are excited to embark on our partnership with talabat and be closer than ever before to our customers across Kuwait. In this fast-paced digital age, digital presence is no longer complementary to a brand’s success. With talabat’s robust digital infrastructure and wide market reach, we are confident that we will be able to deliver our vast collection of beauty and personal care products to a wider market at their convenience.”

It is worth noting that talabat’s consistent expansion is part of a deliberate strategy for diversifying the products it offers customers, with categories ranging from food and groceries to health and wellness, flowers, medicine, toys, fashion, and much more. The company’s ongoing effort to evolve its on-demand online shopping experience is part of its commitment to supporting the country’s digital transformation journey, in line with the Kuwait 2035 Vision goals for reinforcing the country’s digital economy.