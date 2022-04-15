‘talabat pro’ is available across all seven emirates with a 14-day free trial period on all subscriptions

‘talabat pro’ members will be able to waive off delivery fees on qualifying food orders from a wide selection of loved food brands

Subscription gives members additional benefits including free delivery from talabat Mart for orders above AED 30, double reward points on qualifying orders and access to an exclusive rewards catalog where points can be redeemed

UAE, Dubai: talabat, the region’s leading local tech organisation, announced the official launch of ‘talabat pro’ in the UAE, a subscription service that provides customers with access to benefits that include savings on delivery fees and double earnings in reward points on qualifying orders.

What is a qualifying order?

To qualify for free delivery, order value should be above AED 30 and be made from participating ‘talabat pro’ restaurants or from talabat Mart.

You can now save on delivery fee from a wide range of loved brands and talabat Mart!

‘talabat pro’ members will be able to enjoy unlimited free delivery from a wide selection of loved food brands - such as Zaatar w Zeit, Aseer Time, Manoushe Street, Allo Beirut, Tim Hortons, Gazebo, VOX Cinemas, Burger King, Shake Shack - as well as talabat Mart (tMart), talabat’s own delivery-only 24/7 store and the region’s first to deliver groceries in less than 20 minutes. And that’s not all! That same order will earn you double reward points.

‘talabat pro’ members will receive double the reward points on qualifying orders made from participating restaurants, giving them access to an exclusive rewards catalog to enable them to take advantage of special discounts and offers through the ‘talabat Rewards’ program.

Tatiana Rahal, Managing Director at talabat UAE commented: “We’re thrilled to officially roll out talabat pro in the UAE, a premium subscription service aimed at enhancing our customers’ experience and ensuring that we bring them more value across various offerings on our platform, be it food or groceries.”

She added: “The growth we saw at talabat in 2021 in food and grocery orders from talabat, reflects the increased usage of online delivery apps and reliance of users on technology and on online food delivery platforms to bring convenience to their lives. By introducing ‘talabat pro’, we are enabling subscribers to further cut down on cost while taking advantage of the variety we offer, and get access to additional benefits, which we plan to add more of as we continue to improve the program.”

Signing up is super easy and you get a 14 days free trial

The subscription costs AED 39/month and users will be able to benefit from a free trial period for 14 days (two-weeks) upon signing up, with more benefits to be introduced for ‘talabat pro’ members later this year.

‘talabat pro’ is available now for customers across all seven Emirates and on all iOS and Android devices. To subscribe, open the talabat app and directly access ‘talabat pro’ through the homescreen banner or go to the "Account" section and click on the ‘talabat pro’ banner. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

About talabat

When you think of food delivery in the MENA region, we’d be pretty surprised if talabat didn’t pop into your mind first! Since delivering our first order in Kuwait in 2004, we’ve grown quite a lot over the past 18 years into the leading local tech platform in the region.

We deliver hundreds of millions of food orders, grocery items and other products per year, to our customers in nine countries throughout the region. Our food delivery business works with well over 25,000 brands and almost 50,000 branches, while our q-commerce concept, talabat mart, now delivers groceries to customers in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman Qatar, and the UAE in many cases, 20 minutes or less!

Our customers, our partners, our people, our riders, and the communities in which we operate are at the heart of what we do. In 2021 alone, we facilitated the donation of well over 900,000 meals to those in need, as well as donated over 2.2million dollars to charity with the help of our partners and customers. talabat is part of Delivery Hero, the global leader in online food delivery and q-commerce.