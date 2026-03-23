Dubai, UAE – talabat UAE has launched a new initiative to support homegrown restaurants by providing 100 cloud kitchen spaces rent-free until September 2026. The program is designed to help homegrown brands built in the UAE continue reaching customers, serving their communities, and focusing on growth.

Restaurants play a central role in the UAE’s economic and social landscape, supporting employment, local supply chains, and vibrant communities. Through this initiative, talabat aims to provide meaningful, practical support to the businesses that underpin the country’s diverse and evolving food ecosystem.

Eligible homegrown restaurant brands will gain access to cloud kitchen spaces at no rental cost until September 2026.

Commenting on the initiative, Simonida Subotic, Managing Director, talabat UAE, said: “Homegrown restaurants are at the heart of the UAE’s food scene, and supporting their growth is a priority for us. With this initiative, we’re removing key barriers and giving our partners the space and visibility they need to scale, while continuing to strengthen the wider ecosystem.”

Supporting a resilient food ecosystem

By reducing key cost barriers and providing access to scalable infrastructure, the initiative empowers restaurant partners to grow sustainably, enhance customer experience, and reach new audiences across the UAE. At a broader level, it supports job continuity, reinforces local supply chains, and helps preserve the diversity that defines the UAE’s food scene.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify, participating brands must be first-founded in the UAE, have been in operation for at least 24 months, demonstrate at least 12 months of delivery activity on any platform, and operate a minimum of one physical location across the country. This approach enables talabat to support partners with the ability to scale quickly, ensuring the initiative delivers meaningful impact and strengthens the broader food ecosystem at a critical time.



This initiative reinforces talabat's role as a partner in the UAE's restaurant community, standing beside the brands; investing in the people, communities, and flavors that make the UAE’s food scene thrive.

Expression of Interest Form: https://forms.gle/n5LjWuxZbs2QEfd2A

About talabat:

talabat is the leading on-demand delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other convenience products from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, with millions of active customers. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and in December 2024, successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to strengthen its market position and drive innovation in the on-demand delivery sector, focusing on expanding its product offerings and increasing market penetration across its operating regions. With a robust network of over thousands of partners and riders, talabat continues to solidify its leadership in the MENA region's on-demand delivery market, connecting customers, partners, and riders through its advanced technology platform.