Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In the spirit of the Holy Month, talabat UAE is announcing an initiative to give back to its dedicated rider fleet.

This Ramadan, talabat customers will have the opportunity to show their appreciation by leaving a tip with every order placed. As a gesture of goodwill, talabat will amplify the impact of each contribution. This initiative celebrates and supports the riders who play an essential role in delivering joy and convenience to customers across the UAE.

Commenting on the initiative, Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director at talabat UAE, said: “Riders are essential to the ecosystem and are at the heart of our operations, ensuring that our customers receive their orders swiftly and safely. This Ramadan, we want to express our gratitude and recognize their efforts by matching the generosity of our customers. It’s our way of giving back to those who give so much every day.”

talabat UAE thanks riders and customers for their contributions to a successful Ramadan.

