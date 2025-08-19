Kuwait: As part of its sponsorship of Academy X – Kuwait’s biggest women’s empowerment initiative in the tech and entrepreneurship industry, talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering platform in the MENA region, announced the graduation of the program’s second cohort. This sponsorship reflects talabat’s ongoing commitment to advancing Kuwait’s digital economy and infrastructure, while nurturing a new generation of skilled, tech-driven talent. By supporting forward-looking programs, talabat continues to play an active role in helping achieve the New Kuwait Vision 2035.

Led by CODED Academy and sponsored by talabat, the second Academy X cohort of the 2025 edition saw the participation of a select group of Kuwaiti female students, ages 14–18. At the end of the intensive program, participants developed and presented over 50 creative tech projects, which demonstrated their newly acquired knowledge in the latest artificial intelligence (AI) tools, app and web development, successful user interface and user experience design (UI/UX), the foundations of entrepreneurship, as well as leadership and soft skills.

Commenting on the students’ achievement, Bader Al-Ghanim, Vice President and Managing Director of talabat Kuwait, said: “We are proud of all Academy X participants, and we commend them all on their hard work and dedication, which are evident in the aspiring and future-ready projects they presented. While we stand behind all Kuwaiti youth on their journeys to becoming the country’s future tech leaders, we are especially committed to supporting girls and ensuring they have the necessary resources to advance in the STEM fields and contribute to the national technology and innovation ecosystem.”

He added: “As part of our social responsibility strategy, we are keen to continue contributing to advancing digital literacy, coding proficiency, creative thinking, and entrepreneurial agility in Kuwait – all of which are at the heart of the New Kuwait Vision 2035. Our unwavering investment in youth is a direct investment in Kuwait’s digital landscape, which ultimately supports the very growth and expansion of talabat domestically and regionally.”

On his part, Hashim Behbehani, Co‑founder and Chief Operations Officer of CODED, said: “I would like to extend my thanks to talabat for their ongoing support and the integral role they continue to play in the success of Academy X and the growth opportunity it offers young women in Kuwait’s tech industry. The growing support that we continue to witness from socially responsible institutions, such as talabat, reflects the unity and cohesion that propel our growth as a society and an economy, capable of competing on an international level.”

The success and impact of Academy X is evident in the voices of its graduates:

“This isn’t my first time participating in one of CODED’s initiatives. Programs such as Academy X have truly helped me develop in so many ways, starting with self-confidence and my ability to address a mixed audience of males and females eloquently and without hesitation. The program also sparked in me a love for self-discovery, because honestly, they’ve always taught us in a way that’s engaging and never exhausting or boring. The time I spend with the program instructors and fellow participants always gives me energy and excitement, and a positive vibe I can’t find elsewhere. I look forward to every lecture because I know each time I’ll walk away with something new that helps me grow.”

— Fatima Ayman AlZaid, Academy X Graduate

“My experience with the Academy X program was truly inspiring and enriching. I learned practical skills in entrepreneurship and technology, and I developed my self-confidence and ability to present my ideas to others. It was a unique opportunity that helped me discover my creative abilities and made me believe that any idea can be achieved if it’s backed by passion and hard work. During the program, we worked on an application project to solve a problem we collectively faced, which was a real opportunity to apply what we learned in a practical, hands-on way.”

— Aisha Khalil AlOtaibi, Academy X Graduate

“I’ve participated in many programs and competitions, but nothing comes close to Academy X — a truly unique experience in every detail, with a beautiful and lasting impact.”

— Lulwah Salah AlSaeed, Academy X Graduate

With one more cohort remaining in the 2025 edition of Academy X, talabat is gearing up for extending its sponsorship of the program to future editions, guaranteeing its continuity and growth. This involves expanding and developing the program’s deliverables, increasing the number of enrolled participants, and providing more diverse and innovative training content. These efforts aim to enhance the program’s positive impact and solidify its role as a pioneering initiative in empowering females in the technology sector.

As a key player in the region's digital landscape, talabat spares no effort to support young talents, especially girls and women, in learning the vital skills and tools of the digital industry, enabling them to lead with confidence, innovation, and creativity, as well as introduce novel solutions for their communities’ challenges and needs. Recognizing the digital-first nature of the future, talabat’s sponsorship of Academy X is a contribution to a better digital future for Kuwait, the region, and, potentially, the world.