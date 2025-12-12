Dubai, UAE: talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering and delivery platform in the MENA region, today announced a strategic partnership with OSN+, the premier streaming service in the Middle East and North Africa, launching across Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq.

The new partnership enables all talabat pro subscribers to access an exclusive 20% on their monthly subscription fees. Additionally, all users who have not accessed utilized OSN+ services within the past 180 days, also receive a one-month OSN+ subscription as part of the partnership, ensuring new subscribers can fully experience the platform's extensive content library.

talabat pro members can seamlessly activate their OSN+ benefits through the talabat app, with the streaming service offering a curated selection of premium Arabic and international content, including exclusive series, blockbuster movies,. The streamlined activation process applies the benefits and subscriptions auto-renew at the reduced rate to ensure uninterrupted entertainment access.

Moiza Saeed, Sr. Director Ventures, said: "Our partnership with OSN+ represents a significant milestone in our mission to transform talabat pro from a delivery subscription into a comprehensive lifestyle membership. Our collaboration with leading regional entertainment platforms like OSN+ is creating tangible value that enriches our customers' daily experiences beyond their dining choices, establishing pro as an essential gateway to premium regional content and services."

The partnership underscores talabat’s evolution into a multi-vertical digital ecosystem designed to serve diverse consumer needs across the region pro subscribers gain access to premium entertainment content that reflects regional preferences and cultural nuances, while enjoying the convenience of integrated billing and subscription management through their existing talabat accounts.

Qossay Alsattari, Associate Director of Partnerships at OSN+, commented: ‘Our collaboration with talabat brings a premium lifestyle benefit that seamlessly connects food and entertainment. We’re excited to partner with a leading platform that continues to shape the region’s on-demand economy. At OSN+, we’re committed to delivering meaningful, continuous value through content that resonates, sparks emotion, elevates everyday moments, and excites audiences across MENA.

Both new and existing talabat pro subscribers, including those currently on trials, are eligible for these entertainment benefits. The partnership launch marks the beginning of a 12-month campaign period, during which customers can redeem their OSN+ benefits, with discounts continuing indefinitely for subscribers who maintain active subscriptions.

About talabat

talabat is the leading on-demand delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other convenience products from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to cover the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan and Iraq, serving over six and a half million active customers as of December 2024. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and in December 2024, successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to strengthen its market position and drive innovation in the on-demand delivery sector, focusing on expanding its product offerings and increasing market penetration across its operating regions. With a robust network of over thousands of partners and riders, talabat continues to solidify its leadership in the MENA region's on-demand delivery market, connecting customers, partners, and riders through its advanced technology platform.

About OSN+

OSN+ is the region’s leading local premium streaming service, featuring an incredible line-up of exclusive global and local curated content. Led by its long-term partnerships with major studios including HBO, NBC Universal, Paramount+, Endeavor Content, MGM, and Sony, the platform ensures the latest content at the same time as the US, including critically acclaimed series and must-see movies, as well as world-class Arabic original content and OSN+ Originals.

OSN+ can be accessed through all your favourite devices, including major TV platforms, all iOS, and Android devices, and from the web. Find out more and stream now at www.osnplus.com

About OSN

OSN is the leading service for premium entertainment servicing the MENA region in 22 countries featuring exclusive and in-demand premium global and local hit TV series and films. OSN delivers content across multiple divisions: OSN+, OSNtv, and b2b offerings in every market. Home to the most compelling content from around the world, OSN spearheads premium content including Western, Arabic, Turkish, and more across divisions, distinctively known for broadcasting the latest content on the same day as the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies, and the best in kids and lifestyle programming.

OSN’s ambition is to deliver entertainment everywhere for everyone, which is informed by the company’s three key pillars: A customer-first approach, unrivalled exclusive content, and unbeatable value. By seamlessly bringing together Global Network Partnerships, Studios, and Originals, along with reimagined Linear channels, OSN provides an ecosystem of entertainment.