Kuwait: Expanding on its influence as a pillar of Kuwait’s digital landscape, talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering platform in the MENA region, concluded its participation in the National Forum for Transport and Smart Services (NFTSS) as the Main Partner. Organized by ALGAS Events in collaboration with the General Traffic Department – the Ministry of Interior, and held under the patronage and attendance of His Excellency the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah, the one-day forum took place on 3 February at the Four Seasons Hotel. This partnership is a testament to talabat’s commitment to driving innovation-driven, technology-backed sustainable progress in line with its dedicated support of Kuwait Vision 2035.

As part of talabat’s participation as Main Partner, Abdullah Al-Mansour, Director of Corporate Affairs at talabat Kuwait, and Amal Bukhamseen, Manager of Corporate Affairs at talabat Kuwait, shared valuable insights about the present landscape of digital transformation within the transport and road safety sector, as well as the future digital solutions that can be adopted to support the development of the digital economy and ensure a safer and smoother experience for all commuters across Kuwait.

Other experts from the public and private sectors contributed their vast expertise on the topic, including government officials and decision-makers, representatives from online ordering platforms, transport and logistics companies, as well as technology innovators, entrepreneurs, academics, and a distinguished group of specialists.

During his keynote address titled “From Governance to Sustainability,” Al-Mansour shared insights on building an effective partnership model for transport and smart services sector, inspired by the talabat success story of moving from a “service and logistics marketplace” to “digital economy;” from a "luxury" to a "national infrastructure supporting the digital economy."

“In this time and age of digital economies, sustainable governance is essential for the success of aspiring endeavors that promise efficiency, convenience, safety, and collective welfare,” Al-Mansour clarified. “Discussions such as the ones had at the NFTSS are crucial for advancing with confidence toward achieving Kuwait Vision 2035. Establishing sustainable governance that provides protection, offers proactive solutions, and attracts investments is critical for the fruition of the synchronized efforts shared by all relevant parties; governance that provides clarity, responds with agility, and reduces friction.”

To this effect, Al-Mansour closed his keynote address saying: “To ensure this dialogue doesn't end today, I would like to propose the establishment of a Permanent National Committee for Transportation and Smart Services. This committee would bring together the Ministry of Interior, tech platforms, and local operators to meet regularly. Our goal? To anticipate challenges, co-create regulations, and ensure Kuwait remains a leader in the regional digital economy.”

On her part, Bukhamseen participated in the panel discussion on “Regulation, Legislation, and Collective Responsibility,” during which she reflected on the company’s experience and practical expertise in this field. She added: “As a tech company in the first place, data-driven insights are at the heart of the operational excellence that defines our success. However, it is worth noting that this model is adjustable to virtually any conceivable sector that runs of the orchestration of numerous moving parts to achieve efficiency. By pairing data with our close proximity to the various stakeholders, we are able to offer sustainable solutions that delivery on the market needs in a timeless manner.”

Besides talabat’s representatives, the forum hosted a distinguished lineup of speakers and experts, including Brigadier Khaled Abdullah Al-Adwani, Assistant Director General of the General Traffic Department for Education and Coordination Affairs; Eng. Mohammed Al-Mansouri, Road Safety Awareness Specialist at the Integrated Transport Centre – Abu Dhabi; and Dr. Rami Al-Sahhar, Managing Director and Technology Consultant at Protiviti, alongside a number of local and international specialists.

The forum agenda covered a wide spectrum of vital topics, including notably road safety within the framework of Kuwait Vision 2035, relevant regulatory and legislative frameworks, traffic violations and modern penalty systems, principles of corporate responsibility and governance, applications of smart technologies, and global best practices. The various discussions also took inspiration from successful international case studies, whereby practical, implementable solutions were identified with the aim of enhancing safety standards, improving operational efficiency, and elevating service quality in Kuwait.

Beyond its partnership with the Ministry of Interior within the scope of the NFTSS, talabat continues to contribute to national initiatives that aim to improve working conditions and enhance quality of life for delivery riders, such as its central role in the success of the National Road Safety Week. These efforts and more are part of talabat’s strategic mission to drive the technological maturity of the national market and economy, aligning with global best practices in digital transformation.