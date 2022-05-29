Cairo - Egypt: talabat, the leading local food aggregator and quick commerce platform, announces the launch of its annual “Grant a Wish'' riders’ initiative. As a token of gratitude to their commitment, the company made five riders' wishes a reality during a surprise ceremony to recognize the winning heroes.

“The well-being of riders lay at the heart of our operations. At talabat, we use our platform to connect riders with job opportunities, but we don't stop there, we work to enhance their living conditions by introducing constant benefits and welfare packages,” said Hadeer Shalaby, Managing Director of talabat Egypt. Fulfilling the riders’ wishes is another way talabat gives back and expresses its gratitude to on-ground heros, she added.

In the initiative's first round, talabat granted five lucky riders with items that have long been on their wishlist, during a surprise ceremony in its newly inaugurated headquarters in Egypt. A rider saw his university tuition fees get covered by the tech platform. While four riders were granted electric appliances, such as televisions, washing machines and air conditioners.

It is worth mentioning that talabat is one of the main employment generating companies in Egypt. Besides their 3000 direct employees, the company indirectly contributes to creating around 500 thousand job opportunities. They also provide a full-fledged benefits package and logistical support services to almost 12,000 riders through an outsourcing model. They were also the first food aggregator in Egypt to take a step further and offer insurance to the fleet last year.

Additional riders' benefits offered by talabat include electronic payment settlement and purchasing affordable motorcycles through its strategic partnership with Bajaj Auto, which also offers special rates on maintenance and convenient installment plans with no down payment.

The Make a Wish initiative will take place on an annual basis, with the purpose of giving back to riders that embody talabat’s core values, which are: make it happen, experience first and together we grow. The move also comes in light of a growing rider welfare package offered by talabat, aimed at constantly introducing new benefits to the fleet.

