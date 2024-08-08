Cairo: talabat Egypt, the leading food delivery and quick commerce platform in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced a new partnership with KidZania, the popular interactive children's city. Together, they will create an innovative “miniature talabat mart dark store” within KidZania, introducing e-commerce and logistics concepts in a simplified and fun way for young minds. This partnership will provide a real-life simulation of talabat mart dark store operations. The announcement event was attended by Hadeer Shalaby, Managing Director of talabat Egypt, Mohamed Sekkina, General Manager of talabat Mart Egypt and Ahmed Habib, CEO of KidZania

The “miniature talabat mart” will offer children a unique and exciting educational experience, allowing them to step into the fast-paced world of e-commerce professionals. They will gain practical insights into the industry by engaging in real-life delivery service activities, such as receiving orders on a screen, selecting items from different sections, and delivering orders to customers within KidZania. This setup enables children to explore various aspects of dark store operations, including packaging and delivery technology, encouraging them to actively participate in preparing and delivering orders within the exciting environment of KidZania City.

Commenting on the event, Mohamed Sekkina, General Manager of talabat Mart Egypt, said, "At talabat, we believe in the importance of investing in future generations by giving children the opportunity to experience working in a real dark store. We aim to enrich young minds and develop their understanding of fast-paced commerce. We hope this experience will help enhance their skills, foster creativity, and better prepare them for the future workforce." Sekkina added, "We are pleased to partner with KidZania as part of talabat's commitment to educating new generations about technology and enhancing young people's skills. We hope the miniature talabat mart’s dark store will provide an interactive and engaging environment where children can learn the importance of responsibility and teamwork."

Ahmed Habib, CEO of KidZania, said, "Our partnership with talabat Mart Egypt reflects our commitment to providing an interactive educational environment that meets the needs of the new generation and allows them to discover and develop their skills in fun and engaging ways. We believe this innovative activity will enrich our children's experiences within KidZania and help them understand the importance of logistics operations and the supply chain's challenges in the e-commerce world." He added, "We are pleased to collaborate with talabat mart Egypt to introduce this unique activity to KidZania. Our vision aligns with creating an educated and creative generation that values teamwork and contributes to Egypt's progress."

The “miniature talabat mart” at KidZania is designed to immerse children in the world of e-commerce by simulating a realistic environment. Here, they can experience working in a real dark store through activities like processing virtual orders, inspecting products, and carefully preparing orders. The store features a variety of essential goods such as dairy products, juices, fruits, vegetables, and snacks. It emphasizes the importance of quality standards as children engage in tasks that include checking product quality and expiry dates and reinforcing safety and consumer awareness lessons. Young visitors will gain valuable insights into the fast-paced world of e-commerce and logistics, enhancing their problem-solving skills and sparking their creativity.

The miniature talabat mart aims to provide an enjoyable educational experience in an interactive and engaging environment. It enables the next generation to learn about the world of e-commerce and the challenges that delivery personnel face in their duties. This experience also fosters curiosity and a sense of responsibility in children, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and customer satisfaction.

The "Dark Store" is an innovative global concept that merges the functionality of warehouses with the convenience of supermarket services, providing its offerings exclusively online or through the company's official application. These stores feature aisles and shelves stocked with goods like a traditional store but without any shoppers. Additionally, they include a section dedicated to receiving and storing goods, replacing the conventional customer reception area. Orders are efficiently filled and prepared for dispatch to customers, facilitating last-mile delivery to homes or other specified locations.

