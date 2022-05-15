Amman, Jordan: In the spirit of Ramadan, celebrated with compassion and generosity towards people in need, talabat Jordan, the region’s leading food and grocery delivery app and local tech platform, realized a number of community-based activities throughout the holy month.

talabat honored its ongoing partnership with the Jordanian Food Bank (JFB) by donating meals for orders placed on April 8, where a total of 890 meals were donated. The tech platform also directed the generosity of its customers to JFB’s beneficiaries by adding Ramadan iftar meals to the virtual charity’s menu, in addition to food parcels which were already available on the talabat app. talabat additionally provided the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (TRC) with food parcels which were distributed to underprivileged families in partnership with JFB and devoted a talabat rider to support TRC in delivering excess food from restaurants to JFB. These initiatives and talabat’s in-app donation function resulted in donations of JOD 39,627.8 as well as 10,815 meals.

talabat employees generously gave their time to the SOS Children's Villages by volunteering for the Make a Wish Come True campaign, buying orphans the Eid gift they wished for and spending a day with them to celebrate during Ramadan. Additionally, talabat utilized its growing network of delivery riders to distribute King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) Zakat flyers with tMart orders to a value of 12,500 JD and partnered with the Jordan Traffic Institute to share tips for safe driving while fasting and increase awareness around its virtual charities among its customers.

Hala Siraj, Managing Director of talabat Jordan, said “As a purpose-led company we always strive to play an active role in raising awareness around important issues pertaining to our community, especially the ones related to fighting hunger in Jordan, as well as leverage our network and presence to help out wherever our support is needed throughout the year. We were delighted to bring joy and warmth to the lives of the less fortunate in Ramadan and I was especially pleased to witness the community spirit of our employees and their enthusiasm for volunteering for SOS Children's Villages. We are also innovating charitable giving by using our tech platform to connect customers with civil society organizations and their beneficiaries.”

talabat customers who would like to support these initiatives, and more, are invited to do so via the app at any time throughout the year.

talabat Jordan is the Kingdom’s leading platform for online, on-demand food and grocery delivery. As part of the largest electronic food delivery platform in the Middle East, founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has been providing consumers in Jordan with unrivalled service and selection since 2015. To date, talabat Jordan helps customers easily and conveniently order from more than 5,000 local restaurants and cafes, as well as a growing selection of convenience and grocery stores. The company continues to expand on all fronts, including geographically, with its operations currently covering the whole Kingdom. By working to become the preferred platform for daily food deliveries, talabat Jordan is doing its part to support local businesses and provide a growing number of employment opportunities for members of the local community.