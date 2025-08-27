Kuwait: In continued efforts to inspire and support the future generation of leaders in Kuwait, talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering platform in the MENA region, hosted 30 students currently taking part in Academy X. The headquarters visit comes as part of talabat’s social responsibility strategy and its ongoing sponsorship of Academy X, Kuwait’s largest women’s empowerment initiative in the tech and entrepreneurship industry, led by CODED Academy. It further aligns with the company’s proactive role in advancing Kuwait’s technology industry and digital economy, empowering women and young girls, and contributing to the goals of New Kuwait Vision 2035.

Designed to complement students’ Academy X journey, the talabat HQ visit included a number of dynamic workshops and discussions with employees from various departments, providing students with first-hand insight into the fast-evolving technology sector. The visit concluded with a competition that put the students’ newly acquired Academy X skills to test, featuring challenges that incorporated use cases of AI tools and other app and web development solutions.

Commenting on the HQ visit, Bader Al-Ghanim, Vice President and Managing Director of talabat Kuwait, said: “We were delighted to host the ambitious Academy X participants at our Kuwait HQ and share our experiences in building a career in technology. This collaboration with CODED Academy stems from our firm belief in the importance of bridging theoretical knowledge and practical experience in a hands-on professional setting, which helps students gain valuable insights that inspire their dreams and guide their decisions.”

He added that an essential part of supporting youth in STEM involves not only shedding a light on inspiring role models but also actively addressing the systemic barriers they face. By fostering an inclusive environment and promoting mentorship, talabat is committed to equipping the next generation with the tools and confidence to overcome challenges and capitalize on the growing opportunities within the industry.

On his part, Hashim Behbehani, Co‑founder and Chief Operations Officer of CODED, said: “Following the success of the first and second cohorts of Academy X, we look forward to launching the third cohort in September with the goal of empowering even more young Kuwaiti women to build a generation of female tech leaders. We firmly believe that continued investment in this segment is the key to addressing the national need for female talents in leadership positions through hands-on training focused on tech entrepreneurship.”

He added: “We are proud to continue our strategic partnership with talabat for the second year in a row. Their strong support plays a vital role in empowering national talent while linking training to real opportunities and challenges from within the Kuwaiti market.”

He concluded: “We thank talabat for their renewed trust in CODED Academy and for believing in our mission to empower young Kuwaiti women and build a generation of tech leaders ready to shape the future.”

Following the notable success of the 2024 edition, Academy X, with the help of talabat and other sponsors, expanded its 2025 edition to host 400 fully-funded participants, ages 14-18, spanning different cohorts. The intensive program introduced students to key skills, including leadership and soft skills, foundations of entrepreneurship, as well as the latest artificial intelligence (AI) tools, app and web development, and user interface and user experience design (UI/UX).

With one more cohort remaining in this year’s edition, talabat will continue its sponsorship of the program, ensuring it receives the necessary support to host a bigger number of students and deliver a rounded and up-to-date learning experience that strengthens its impact and role in empowering women in technology.