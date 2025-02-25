talabat Egypt reaffirms its commitment to supporting sports and youth in Egypt

Cairo — talabat Egypt, the leading technology platform for online ordering across the MENA, has announced a strategic partnership to sponsor the Egyptian Modern Pentathlon Federation for the next four years. This collaboration coincides with the UIMP 2025 Pentathlon Cup opening, in which Egypt will host from February 25th until March 1st.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in talabat Egypt's ongoing commitment to supporting sports and empowering youth in the country. It also reflects the company's long-term vision to contribute in developing key sectors of the country. The sponsorship agreement was signed in the presence of Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports, Eng.Sharif ElErian, President of Egyptian Modern Pentathlon Federation, Major General Ismael Moussa, President of the Modern Pentathlon Federation in North Africa, and Rob Stull, UIMP President.

This partnership reflects talabat Egypt's strong commitment to empowering youth and its belief in the transformative power of sports to drive positive change in society and individual behavior. Through this strategic collaboration, talabat Egypt aims to contribute to the advancement of the sports sector and support future generations of athletes and innovators, aligning with the goals of Egypt Vision 2030.

Commenting on the partnership, Hadeer Shalaby, Managing Director of talabat Egypt, stated: "At talabat, we believe that youth are the future and that sports are not just about competition but also a platform to develop talents. This partnership with the Egyptian Modern Pentathlon Federation reflects our commitment to supporting a new generation of athletes and empowering them to achieve their dreams, as we strongly believe in the promising potential of this sport in Egypt."

She added: "This new partnership aligns with talabat's ongoing strategy to support the sports sector in Egypt. We are dedicated to supporting the sector and major events in Egypt, this was demonstrated by talabat’s role as a proud sponsor for the Pyramids Half Marathon, one of the country’s most prominent sporting events."

The Modern pentathlon Sport has experienced significant growth in Egypt in recent years, achieving remarkable success on the global stage. This progress reflects Egyptian athletes' talent, dedication, and determination to reach the highest levels of international competition.

This initiative reinforces talabat Egypt's role as a leading technology company that goes beyond delivery services to support various sectors. By actively contributing to societal development, talabat strengthens its position as a key player in driving economic growth and fostering positive community impact.

About talabat Egypt

talabat is a leading technology platform for online ordering, either food ordering, delivery, and convenience retail marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa. talabat operates in operates in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, Jordan and Iraq. The company aims to support local businesses and provide a seamless shopping experience for customers, ensuring efficiency and convivence in the orders while offering multiple secure payment methods. talabat mart also provides a quick and easy online grocery shopping experience, with home delivery available in over 26 cities.