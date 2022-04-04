Cairo - Egypt: talabat, the region's leading food delivery and quick commerce platform, unveiled its latest cooperation with Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation to support the health of Egyptian communities in correspondence with leveraging technology to aid humanitarian causes.

Under the partnership, talabat will facilitate donations to the Foundation through its platform, which is used by millions of Egyptians in over 20 cities on a daily basis. Users can now contribute to a child’s operational cost, purchase a medical device, or fund a patient meal. That is in addition to supporting the purchasing of medicines and construction of the The Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation in Cairo.

Asmaa Khalil, Head of Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Sustainability at talabat Egypt, stressed on the importance of cooperating with influential institutions such as Magdi Yacoub; in order to lessen the burden on Egyptian communities and complement nation-wide efforts backed by the Egyptian government to provide a dignified life for citizens. Hadeer added: “We are profoundly happy to be partnering with the renowned Magdi Yacoub Foundation and proud to be enabling our customers to donate to those in dire need of health care. We are humbled to be a contributor to the humanitarian work exerted by the Foundation, as well as the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, which are among the leading causes of death among non-communicable diseases in Egypt.”

Commenting on the partnership, Reem Gad Elrab, Marketing Director at Magdi Yacoub Foundation, stated: "Our work at MYF is guided by operational expansion to meet the growing demand for free of charge, state-of-the-art medical care to the underprivileged and vulnerable age-groups. That is on top of developing treatment, research and investing in talent. Our partnerships with entities such as talabat, who share our societal values and efforts to deploy technology for noble causes, push us to achieve a pivotal shift in the above, and support in widening the scope of care within Egypt and the region.”

About Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation

Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation was founded by Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub in 2008 to provide free world-class medical services for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases for the under-privileged, especially children in Egypt and across the region. The foundation also aims to train young doctors and nurses in accordance with the highest international medical standards and develop research in the field of basic, applied and biomedical sciences.

Consumers can now donate to Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation on talabat, download the app on the iOS App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery.

