Cairo: talabat Egypt, the leading technology platform in e-commerce across the Middle East and North Africa, announced the "Riders Appreciation Event" for the second consecutive year as part of the celebration of Riders Appreciation Month. The event was attended by 300 riders, with 160 being honored for excellence in various categories, including best performance, seniority, female riders, 3PLs, and talabat’s T-Patrollers across the country. This event reflects talabat’s commitment to supporting its riders and recognizing their tireless efforts to meet customer needs. It underscores the vital role that talabat plays in providing a safe and comfortable work environment for the riders, acknowledging their contributions to the national economy and aligning with Egypt's Vision 2030 for sustainable and comprehensive development.

During the event, numerous valuable prizes were presented in collaboration with talabat's partners, including Shell Lubricants Egypt, GB Auto, and HealthTag. Shell Lubricants Egypt provided oil packages for all attendees, while Shell Lubricants Egypt, in collaboration with GB Auto, awarded motorcycles to the top performing riders. Additionally, HealthTag offered one-year free subscription on its app to enhance the health and well-being of the riders. Discount vouchers worth up to EGP 5,000 were also distributed, fostering a spirit of collaboration and motivating riders to deliver the best service.

Moreover, December 2024 witnessed a series of initiatives by talabat Egypt, coinciding with Riders Appreciation Month across the region. These initiatives included organizing a cinema and bowling day for 200 riders. Additionally, in recognition of the riders’ efforts, talabat doubled the value of tips received from customers for two days. Furthermore, 3,700 oil packages were distributed by talabat Egypt throughout the month. These initiatives are’ part of talabat's strategy to motivate riders and strengthen their sense of belonging, contributing to the improvement of service quality.

In a move that demonstrates talabat Egypt's commitment to the healthcare of the riders, the company signed an MoU with HealthTag, developed by Bypa-ss, specialized in digital medical services. According to this agreement, riders and four of their family members will receive free annual subscriptions, along with discounts of up to 50% on monthly or annual subscription fees healthcare expenses at pharmacies, labs, hospitals, and more

Commenting on the ceremony, Hadeer Shalaby, Managing Director of talabat Egypt, said:

"At talabat Egypt, we consider our riders as true partners in the success of talabat’s platform. The “Riders Appreciation Event” is a message of gratitude for their dedication and commitment. Our investments in the well-being of riders and creating a safe work environment is not just a duty but an investment in the company’s future, as we believe in their vital role in strengthening the company's position and supporting the local economy." She added: "We have a clear strategy focused on building a positive work culture based on mutual appreciation, inclusivity, and teamwork, reflecting our commitment to achieving sustainable and comprehensive development."

Mohamed Mohsen, Director of Logistics at talabat Egypt, also commented:

"At talabat Egypt, we are proud of the riders, which is why we are always keen to invest in creating an encouraging work environment that meets occupational safety and health standards." He added: "We have established strategic partnerships with leading companies in Egypt, such as Shell Lubricants Egypt, GB Auto and HealthTag to provide an integrated package of exclusive benefits for the riders. These benefits are not just merely material incentives but a message of gratitude for their continuous efforts. Through these partnerships, we aim to strengthen the riders’ sense of belonging and motivate them to provide the best possible service to our customers."

Through the “Riders Appreciation Event”, talabat Egypt reaffirms its leadership in the technology and e-commerce sectors, striving to enhance its community role through comprehensive initiatives that support its partners. In addition to creating job opportunities and enhancing workforce skills, talabat was the first platform in Egypt to provide comprehensive life and accident insurance for the riders in collaboration with its logistics partners. The company also launched the "Road Safety Week" initiative to raise awareness about safety and provide the riders with a specialized legal team for emergencies. These initiatives reflect talabat’s vision for the technology and e-commers sectors and its commitment to building a safe and prosperous work community.

