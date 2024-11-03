For the first time, talabat Mart now offers electronics shopping for customers with delivery in just 20 minutes.

Discounts up to 70% during White Friday Week on talabat Egypt.

Cairo: In an unprecedented move, talabat Egypt, the leading platform for food delivery and quick commerce in the Middle East and North Africa, announced an exceptional competition on talabat Mart throughout November in collaboration with tech giant Samsung Electronics Egypt. Through this partnership, talabat Mart customers will have the chance to win EGP 2 million. With every purchase made through the talabat Mart, customers can enter into a draw for a cash prize of 1 million EGP, in addition to 20 vouchers worth 50,000 EGP each, provided by Samsung Electronics Egypt. This competition coincides with the White Friday sales season and is complemented by special offers on talabat Egypt and talabat Mart, aiming to meet all customer needs and provide a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience.

Throughout November, talabat Mart will offer a wide range of deals and discounts up to more than 70% on all talabat products, in addition to Daily Crazy Deals on a selection of goods from November 1 until the 10th. Adding to that, starting from 11.11 till November 20, talabat Mart will introduce special offers on items with prices starting from 11 EGP, along with additional discount coupons during this period. For the first time, talabat Mart will offer a variety of electronic products on its platform, including Samsung phones, iPads, AirPods, smartwatches, and PlayStation 5, as well as small home appliances. talabat enhances the customer experience by delivering electronics within just 20 minutes from order placement. Additionally, for the first time, the selection will include cosmetics from renowned local and international brands such as L'Oréal, Lattafa, Vichy, and La Roche Posay.

As part of its commitment to supporting local products and partners, talabat Egypt announced a diverse package of discounts over four weeks in November. During the first week, talabat offers Bulk Deals of discounts up to 50% through local supermarkets and stores. The second week marks Bundles’ Deals that reach up to 30% on multiple items from a single supermarket. The third week features “Buy One, Get One Free” offers through local supermarkets and stores. For the long-awaited White Friday Week, discounts will reach up to 50% throughout the week, rising to 70% during the holiday weekend, covering items in categories like groceries, small appliances, and beauty products.

Hadeer Shalaby, Managing Director of talabat Egypt, commented: "At talabat, we continually innovate and seek out opportunities to provide the best shopping experience possible for our customers. This extensive campaign of offers and discounts, which coincides with the White Friday Sales Season, reflects our appreciation for the trust our customers place in us. We aim to stimulate the local economy and support SMEs." She added, "We believe that our partnership with Samsung Electronics Egypt will open up new avenues for fruitful collaboration in the future, ensuring that talabat Egypt remains the preferred shopping destination for our customers, providing everything they need in the fastest time possible."

For his part, Mohamed Sekkina, General Manager of talabat Mart Egypt, said: "Our partnership with Samsung Electronics Egypt is an important step in our journey toward excellence. In addition to the valuable prizes worth up to EGP 2 million, this collaboration allows us to offer the latest electronic products to our customers at competitive prices for the first time, with delivery within just 20 minutes. We are confident that this partnership will strengthen talabat Mart's position as the top shopping destination in Egypt." He added, "We are constantly working to develop our services to meet the diverse needs of our customers. We believe this campaign will enhance customer loyalty and attract new customers."

Mai Helal, Head of E-Commerce and E-Payment Business at Samsung Electronics Egypt, also commented: "We are glad to partner with talabat Mart Egypt in this exceptional campaign. Our collaboration with talabat aligns with our strategy to make our latest products available to customers across Egypt. We are confident this partnership will be a great success and will enhance the customer experience." She added, "We believe in the importance of strategic partnerships in supporting economic growth. We are proud to contribute to this campaign, which offers customers exceptional opportunities to acquire our latest products at competitive prices".

talabat Mart Egypt continues its relentless efforts to meet the growing and diverse needs of its customers. Recently, talabat Mart Egypt has expanded its services, offering faster delivery of essential items, including electronics, within just 20 minutes. This expansion comes in tandem with talabat entering strategic partnerships with major global companies, including Samsung Electronics Egypt, aiming to provide the latest products and unique shopping experiences. talabat is committed to supporting SMEs, with its network comprising over 10,000 partners, 50% of whom are local businesses, contributing to the stimulation of the local economy and the creation of new job opportunities.

talabat is a leading online order delivery service with 5 million customers. Since starting operations in Egypt in 2017, talabat has partnered with 10,000 restaurants, offering around 40,000 products. talabat creates over 25,000 indirect job opportunities for delivery personnel. The company aims to support local businesses and provide a seamless shopping experience for customers, ensuring their orders arrive quickly and offering multiple secure payment methods. talabat Mart provides a quick and easy online grocery shopping experience, with home delivery available in over 26 cities.