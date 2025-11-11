Kuwait: Reaffirming its proactive role as an engaged corporate citizen and committed contributor to community development, talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering platform in the MENA region, renewed its participation in the annual Hero Month initiative. This year, talabat collaborated with renowned Kuwaiti social activist Yousef Alomran (Bu Jarrah) for “Delivering Good”, a humanitarian drive across Kuwait that distributed 1,000+ full packs of heavy winter clothing to individuals and families in need across Kuwait.

This initiative comes as an extension of the company’s dynamic corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, which aims to elevate community members’ quality of life through insight-driven initiatives and campaigns that respond to their varied needs and evolving aspirations.

In addition to Bu Jarrah’s participation, the humanitarian drive saw the participation of a large group of volunteers from talabat’s riders and employees. The company-wide turnaround of volunteers was a testament to the engrained values of solidarity, compassion, and giving back that underscores talabat’s people-centric culture.

“The success we strive to achieve at talabat is one that reflects on everyone in our community, beginning with our employees and partners to our customers and members of the wider community. And just as our success-driven business operations span the entire year, so do our efforts to guarantee that our community is in constant development across all fronts,” commented Bader Al-Ghanim, Vice President and Managing Director of talabat Kuwait. “Every year, our riders, employees and partners come together to take part in Hero Month. This year, we were delighted to have Bu Jarrah join us in making a heartfelt gesture to ensure individuals in need stay warm during winter.”

For his part, Bu Jarrah commented on his participation in the initiative, saying: “Community development is truly successful when different sectors come together. It’s been an honor to collaborate with talabat, a company whose positive impact is as tangible and felt across Kuwait, in delivering winter essentials to the families in need. This year’s humanitarian drive was a genuine reminder of the power we hold as individuals in influencing big change through small acts of kindness.”

Despite the campaign running for a month worldwide, talabat Kuwait is committed to extending its Hero Month efforts to span October and November, reaching more beneficiaries with the help of a growing number of talabat volunteers. This initiative is one of several under the umbrella of talabat’s wider CSR program.