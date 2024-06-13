Kuwait: Reaffirming its role as a leader in corporate citizenship, tech pioneer, talabat, recently partnered with non-profit organization for community empowerment, LOYAC, to support the "Farhat Al-Eid" initiative. This effort, part of talabat’s community engagement program, aimed to celebrate Eid Al-Adha with needy families in Kuwait by providing Eid clothes for their children. Volunteers from LOYAC and talabat’s employees took 125 children on a fun shopping spree at a major department store in Kuwait, for children to buy new Eid garments of their choice.

talabat and LOYAC’s "Farhat Al-Eid" initiative seeks to alleviate the financial burden on needy families by providing new Eid clothes for their children, bringing joy through an exciting shopping tour. Volunteers from talabat and LOYAC guided the children, supervised by their families, in choosing from a wide variety of new clothes. The children selected beautiful dresses for girls and traditional, elegant outfits for boys, along with shoes and accessories

Commenting on the collaboration, Abdullah Al-Mansour, Director of Communications, Public Affairs, and Corporate Responsibility at talabat Kuwait, said, “We are proud to join LOYAC in this wonderful initiative, which puts smiles on the faces of children as they choose their Eid clothes. At talabat, we believe in the power of such activities to enhance social solidarity.”

He added that this contribution is part of talabat’s ongoing social commitment, as it continues to adopt initiatives and partake in community engagements that improve quality of life and promote equality among society.

Al-Mansour also highlighted the initiative’s impact on a corporate level, noting how involving talabat employees in volunteer activities fosters team spirit and provides them with opportunities to directly contribute to community service.

Concluding his remarks, Al-Mansour said: “The experience was truly special for our employees who participated and witnessed the children’s enthusiasm during the shopping tour, which brought them great happiness from contributing to others’ joy, and that is the spirit of talabat”

Nadia Al Marzouq, Head of Media and Public Relations at LOYAC, expressed appreciation for talabat’s support and active participation in the success of the “Farhat Al-Eid” initiative. She emphasized the importance of such partnerships in achieving a sustainable positive impact on society and enhancing social responsibility in the private sector.

This humanitarian act of kindness from both talabat and LOYAC’s teams also had a significant impact on the children’s parents by relieving the financial burden of buying new clothes for their children for Eid Al-Adha, allowing the entire Kuwaiti society to share in the holiday joy. The parents expressed deep gratitude to talabat and LOYAC for this timely and generous initiative, which helped ease their financial challenges.

It is worth mentioning that this initiative is part of a series of social activities and contributions by talabat in charitable and humanitarian work, a key pillar of its comprehensive social responsibility program. The company consistently seeks to support and engage with the community on various occasions, making a positive and sustainable difference in the lives of individuals and families, and setting a role model among private sector institutions for community commitment.