Dubai, UAE — Takmeel Developments, one of the UAE’s most trusted developers, has announced the launch of Divine Al Barari, a new residential landmark in Majan, designed to bring together nature, wellness, and modern comfort. Valued at AED 400 million, the project introduces a unique lifestyle concept that blends resort-style amenities with strategic connectivity.

Looking ahead to 2026, Takmeel is advancing a AED 1.5 billion pipeline spanning 650,000 sq. ft. across Dubai South, and Majan, laying the groundwork for a further 1 million sq. ft. of future developments.

The off-plan community will feature 291 residences across studios, one- to three-bedroom apartments, and duplex penthouses. Prices start from AED 717,000, offering attractive entry points for both homeowners and investors. Each unit is thoughtfully designed with lifestyle-enhancing details such as private balcony pools in most apartments, high ceilings, spa-inspired bathrooms, and marble-finished kitchens, creating an elevated retreat in the heart of Dubai.

Set against panoramic views of Al Barari, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Global Village, Divine Al Barari provides an urban escape while offering direct access to Dubai’s key highways. Its prime location at the junction of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Ain Road makes it equidistant from both Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, while offering seamless connectivity to key landmarks such as Dubai Mall and Palm Jumeirah.

The development introduces over 30 leisure and wellness amenities, including a beach-style pool, aqua gym, jogging track, yoga areas, a community café, co-working space, mini golf, and an archery zone, all designed to foster a holistic lifestyle.

“Divine Al Barari embodies Takmeel’s vision of creating communities where nature, design, and modern living come together seamlessly,” said Mian Asad Bashir, Founder & Chairman of Takmeel Real Estate Development. "This project represents our continued commitment to thoughtful design that honors both the natural environment and the aspirations of modern living. We've created a community where every detail has been considered to enhance the daily experience of our residents."

Carrying forward Takmeel’s legacy into the future, Hamza Asad, CEO of Takmeel Developments, added: “At Takmeel, we focus on developments that are future-ready yet grounded in timeless values. Divine Al Barari is a reflection of that commitment. It is designed not only as a home but as a lifestyle investment, combining resort-inspired living with strategic connectivity for Dubai’s growing population of end-users and investors.”

Divine Al Barari is scheduled for handover in Q2 2028 with a flexible payment plan that makes it accessible for both homeowners and investors.

With this launch, Takmeel continues its mission of delivering thoughtfully designed, lifestyle-driven communities that stand the test of time.

About Takmeel Developments

Founded in 2017, Takmeel Developments builds on a legacy that dates back to 1995, when its founder first began shaping the communities. Today, the company stands as a trusted real estate developer committed to delivering thoughtfully designed residential communities that blend luxury, comfort, and functionality. With a name that means "completion" in Arabic, Takmeel reflects a philosophy rooted in precision, trust, and long-term value. The company has successfully developed and handed over several landmark projects across Dubai and the Northern Emirates, including Divine Residencia, Divine Living Arjan, Golf View Living, Meydan Racecourse Mansion, and Divine Golf Villas Al Zorah. With a robust pipeline of upcoming developments, Takmeel continues to craft lifestyle-driven spaces that meet the evolving needs of modern residents setting new standards for quality living across the region.

For more information, visit: www.takmeeldevelopment.com

Media Contact:

pr@pixl.ae