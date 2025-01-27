Riyadh, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Takeda, the global biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with King Saud University Medical City (KSUMC) to advance healthcare training for medical professionals across Saudi Arabia.

With a focus on knowledge exchange, training and awareness initiatives, research and development, and collaboration across digital health and telemedicine solutions, the partnership is designed to support advancements across Saudi Arabia’s healthcare system in line with Vision 2030 objectives. The Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) was signed on the sidelines of the Global Health Exhibition, which recently took place at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, in the presence of Prof. Ahmed bin Salah Hirsi, CEO of King Saud University Medical City and Dr. Khaled Sary, General Manager of Takeda West Gulf Cluster.

KSUMC is a multi-facility and multi-disciplinary medical establishment based in Riyadh, renowned for its team of experts and use of advanced medical technologies. The world-class healthcare complex includes more than 1,300 full-time physicians, 853 residents and fellows, and approximately 2,072 allied health personnel. Through this partnership, KSUMC will leverage the competences of the healthcare professionals through Takeda’s world-class research and development, and medical innovation in its core therapeutic areas of oncology, rare diseases, neuroscience, gastrointestinal & inflammation, plasma derived therapies, and vaccines.

“As we work toward elevating the quality of healthcare for the citizens of Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030, public-private partnerships will continue to play a vital role in achieving core objectives. Our collaboration with Takeda will be critical to advancing knowledge and skills training initiatives while providing access to the latest insights and innovations in the medical field. This will ensure that our healthcare practitioners are empowered to deliver the best patient care possible,” said Prof. Ahmed bin Salah Hirsi, CEO, King Saud University Medical City.

“With a shared appreciation for the values of patient-centricity and innovation, we believe our recent collaboration with the King Saud University Medical City will fundamentally enhance patient care in terms of diagnosis and treatment. By leveraging our complementary strengths–including KSUMC’s local expertise and Takeda’s global research and development capabilities–our collaborative efforts will support a more resilient healthcare ecosystem, better adapted to the needs of today’s patients.” said Dr. Khaled Sary, General Manager, Takeda West Gulf Cluster.

With a mission to address unmet medical needs and advance sustainable healthcare systems, the partnership with KSUMC exemplifies Takeda’s commitment to fostering innovation, empowering healthcare professionals, and enhancing patient outcomes through collaborative efforts across the

region. Looking to the near future, Takeda continues to prioritize strategic partnerships across the Middle East region to improve patient care.

