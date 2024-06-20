Luxury Lifestyle Awards proudly announces Takara Restaurant as a winner of the prestigious title of Best Luxury Japanese Cuisine in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia for 2024. This award recognizes Takara's dedication to bringing top-notch Japanese dining to the Eastern region of Saudi Arabia.

Located in the heart of Al Khobar, Takara Restaurant offers guests an extraordinary experience. As soon as you step inside, you're transported to a serene Asian-inspired space with beautiful décor and lavish details.

"At Takara, we don't just serve food; we create a journey where every bite is special," says Mr. Ahmed Al Ajmi, Founder and Chairman of Takara Hospitality Group (THG). "Winning Best Luxury Japanese Cuisine shows our commitment to excellence in every part of our culinary experience."

Takara's menu is a delicious blend of traditional Japanese dishes and innovative creations. From traditional favorites like Kunafa Shrimp Tempura and Wagyu in Hot Stone to innovative creations such as Salmon Prawns-Gunkan and fusion maki rolls, each dish is a masterpiece crafted with precision and passion.

THG was founded with the goal of redefining hospitality in Saudi Arabia. Winning this award proves that Takara is achieving that goal. With plans to expand to Riyadh and Jeddah by 2024 and across the GCC by 2025, the future looks bright for Takara.

"We're dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for our guests," says Mr. Al Ajmi. "This award means a lot to us, and we'll keep striving to exceed expectations."

Luxury Lifestyle Awards congratulates Takara Restaurant on this well-deserved honor and looks forward to seeing more success from this culinary treasure.

For more information about Takara Restaurant, please visit https://takarasaudi.com/

-Ends-

About Luxury Lifestyle Awards

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world. The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. LLA has evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, and Ferrari were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and exposure to an entirely new market of customers.

For more information, please visit: https://luxurylifestyleawards.com/