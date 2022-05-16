Mostafa Khalil, Chairman of Taj Misr Developments, said that the project, which extends over an area of ​​132 acres in Sheikh Zayed City, is located in a privileged location that gives it a number of competitive advantages, especially as it will include multiple real estate products.



Khalil added that the company's strong financial solvency, customer confidence, and the great success achieved by the new administrative capital's projects encouraged the company's management to enter into a new project to complement the company's expansion plan in the Egyptian market.



He added that Taj Misr Developments has completed 65% of the construction of the De Joya 3 project, has completed 50% of the construction of De Joya 1, De Joya 2, and Ezdan Mall, and has also started the construction of Taj Tower.



Taj Tower is located in the New Administrative Capital over an area of ​​8,057 square meters, with a height of 47 floors, and includes commercial and administrative activities.



Khalil confirmed that the company is cooperating with major specialized companies to present projects that are able to compete strongly in the Egyptian market, pointing out that Dr. Medhat Dorra is the main consultant of all Taj Misr projects.



In the first quarter of this year, Taj Misr group signed a contract to establish a hospital in partnership with Nile scan & Labs, to provide various medical services to Taj Misr clients.



Under this partnership, Taj Misr group has become the first real estate development company to provide healthcare services in all its specialties to its clients with exceptional benefits and facilities.



This partnership coincided with the acquisition of Emirates National Dubai Financial Leasing Company, which confirms that the group's objectives focus on strengthening partnerships with various private institutions and bodies to contribute to providing the best facilities, services and benefits to Taj Misr clients.



Mostafa Khalil, Chairman of Taj Misr group, confirmed that work on the projects is proceeding according to the specific time plans of the New Administrative Capital Company, praising the role played by the company in overcoming the obstacles facing the developers of the capital, especially in light of the changes in the prices of building materials and the increase burdens on companies.



Khalil added that the recent economic crisis, the high prices of most raw materials globally, and the conflicting gold market proved to clients that real estate will remain the most appropriate investment.

-Ends-