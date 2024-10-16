Dubai, UAE: Taiwan Excellence is excited to announce its participation in the Dubai Muscle Show 2024 (DMS), set to take place from 25 to 27 October 2024 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Hall 2B South, Stand No. G10A. This year's participation offers a dynamic opportunity for Taiwan Excellence to showcase its latest fitness industry innovations to audiences across the Middle East and international markets.

At DMS 2024, Taiwan Excellence will be showcasing an impressive lineup of fitness products and accessories from 15 award-winning Taiwanese companies, including ACENATURE BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., AQUIVIO Co., Ltd., Charder Electronic Co., Ltd., EOPI CO., LTD., Gee Hoo Industrial Corp., LAZULI, MacroHi Ltd., mbranfiltra Co., Ltd., Netown Corporation, Perseidas Enterprise CO., LTD., Real Locks & Security Co., Ltd., Speeding Global Limited, SUN OWN INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., Tonic Medtech Inc., WiseChip Semiconductor Inc., and more.

Featured products will include the latest in fitness technology, such as smart treadmills, innovative exercise equipment, swimming and diving fins and precision body composition analyzers. Attendees are invited to visit the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion to explore these cutting-edge solutions and engage in interactive demonstrations designed to showcase the full potential of Taiwan’s fitness innovations.

Speaking of the event, Kate Wu, Manager of Taiwan Excellence, said: " "We hold the Middle Eastern market in high regard and are confident in its immense potential within the fitness industry. We are thrilled to be part of the Dubai Muscle Show, a premier event that allows us to introduce Taiwan’s pioneering fitness solutions to the Middle East. Taiwan Excellence is committed to delivering products that combine superior design with unmatched functionality, made in Taiwan, and we’re excited to demonstrate how Taiwan is leading the future of fitness technology. We invite all attendees to join us at our live demos and experience firsthand the future of fitness innovation.”

As the largest fitness and bodybuilding event in the Middle East, the Dubai Muscle Show attracts thousands of fitness enthusiasts, industry professionals, and exhibitors from around the world. Known for its high-energy atmosphere, DMS serves as a premier platform for unveiling the latest in fitness technology, engaging in hands-on fitness activities, and connecting with key players in the global fitness industry.

About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence Awards celebrate the ingenuity and innovation of Taiwanese businesses that display outstanding R&D, design, and quality in product development.

The annual event is committed to elevating the creativity of Taiwanese businesses internationally.

Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

