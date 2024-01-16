Taiba Investments actively participated in the third edition of the Hajj and Umrah Conference and Exhibition 2024, organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah at the Superdome in Jeddah from January 8 to 11, 2024, under the gracious patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During the exhibition, Taiba Investments showcased its distinctive pavilion, highlighting its properties in Madinah, including the Aqeeq Madinah Hotels and Taiba Hotel. The group also showcased diverse and innovative hotel services under the umbrella of Dur Hospitality following the recent acquisition deal. These services specialize in serving pilgrims and include Makarem Hotels, Nur by Makarem, alongside the offerings of Dur Hajj Services Co., a key player providing integrated Hajj services to guests from around the world. The event was an opportunity to unveil Taiba’s future projects and services that aim to enhance the hospitality experience in the holy cities. The exhibition showcased a range of world-class products and services enriching the spiritual journey of pilgrims and Umrah performers. These offerings align with Taiba's commitment to realizing Saudi Vision 2030’s goals by serving and attracting more pilgrims and Umrah performers.

Being the largest of its kind in the Kingdom, the conference provided a distinguished platform for developing Hajj and Umrah services in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Program. In its third edition, the event brought together decision-makers, academics, prominent international Islamic figures, and stakeholders from government, private, and non-profit sectors within and outside the Kingdom. Their active involvement in conference sessions contributed valuable insights to enhance pilgrimage services. The event also highlighted the Kingdom's flagship pilgrimage projects, represented by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in collaboration with all relevant sectors. These initiatives aim to improve Hajj and Umrah service quality, facilitate the arrival of pilgrims and Umrah performers worldwide, and introduce innovative services and technologies to enrich the pilgrims' experience.

Through organizing the event, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah aims to build an integrated and sustainable system actively contributing to an evolving and enhanced pilgrim experience. This involves leveraging the ideas and insights of experts, anticipating future trends, and developing partnership opportunities, agreements, and initiatives. These efforts also include engaging innovators and entrepreneurs to enhance Hajj and Umrah service quality, showcasing the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to delivering sustainable spiritual hospitality services that are constantly evolving.

About Taiba

Taiba, established in 1988, is recognized as a leading hospitality and real estate company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company specializes in hotel operations, property & facility management, and real estate development & asset management. Its extensive and varied portfolio comprises more than 40 properties, including hotels, residential communities, and commercial plazas, with over 7,200 keys and an additional 23 properties in development.

Central to Taiba’s commitment to offering exceptional hospitality and accommodation options is its array of specialized Saudi brands. This includes Aqeeq Hotels, Dur Hospitality, Makarem Hotels, Nur by Makarem, Dur Communities, Darraq, Shada, and Dara. Additionally, Taiba’s partnerships with globally acclaimed brands such as IHG Hotels and Resorts, Marriott International, Accor, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, and Hilton International further enhance its ability to provide a wide range of distinguished hospitality and accommodation services to diverse guests.