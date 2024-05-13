Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Standing out at the recently-held Arabian Travel Market 2024 in Dubai from 6 to 9 May, Taiba Investments, the leading Saudi hospitality company boasting a proven track record in managing, developing, and operating hotels and residential compounds across the Kingdom, announced the signing of a series of strategic agreements with leading international and regional technology companies, underscoring the company’s commitment to embracing cutting-edge and sustainable technologies in the hospitality sector.

A key agreement was signed with the global travel tech leader, “Sabre”, aiming to leverage innovative technologies to drive growth and craft unforgettable guest experiences. The agreement involves the implementation of Sabre's SynXis Central Reservation System across Taiba’s hotel brands, including “Makarem Hotels” and “Nur by Makarem”, which will empower their distribution strategies, optimize room management, and enable efficient and effective pricing.

Furthering their commitment to digital transformation, Taiba Investments also signed a memorandum of understanding with the global digital experience mastermind, “Sitecore”, aiming to enrich their guest’s digital experiences, by harnessing Sitecore's smart digital experience management solutions that enable analyzing guest experiences and predicting their preferences, ensuring they receive personalized and tailored offerings catering to the unique needs of each guest. This underscores the companies’ shared commitment to bringing cutting-edge tech to the hospitality industry.

Taking another leap toward industry leadership, Taiba Investments partnered with the “Advanced Computer Technology” company (ACT), a leader in information and communications technology and a partner of the global tech giant “Oracle”. This partnership will transform Taiba’s hotel operations using cutting-edge Oracle hospitality solutions including advanced cloud technology that will contribute to boosting operational efficiency across Taiba’s hotels, thus delivering exceptional guest experiences, in alignment with the company's dedication to setting new benchmarks for technology adoption in Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector.

Taiba Investments also signed a collaboration agreement with “Atomize”, to leverage their advanced revenue management software that automates pricing, eliminates manual work, and sets dynamic prices based on real-time demand, thus optimizing revenue management through easy pricing tech. The software even provides future insights to keep Taiba ahead of the curve. Implementation will commence across “Makarem Hotels”, just one brand of Taiba's impressive portfolio that includes 20 hotels, 13 residential compounds, and 6 shopping centers.

About Taiba Investments

Established in 1988, Taiba Investments is recognized as a leading hospitality and real estate company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company specializes in hotel operations, property and facility management, and real estate development and asset management. Its extensive and varied portfolio comprises 39 properties, including hotels, residential communities, and commercial plazas, with over 7,700 keys and an additional 20 properties in development.

Central to Taiba's commitment to offering exceptional hospitality and accommodation options is its array of specialized Saudi brands. This includes Aqeeq Hotels, Makarem Hotels, Nur by Makarem, and Dur Communities. Additionally, Taiba's partnerships with globally acclaimed brands such as IHG Hotels and Resorts, Marriott International, Accor further enhance its ability to provide a wide range of distinguished hospitality and accommodation services to diverse guests.