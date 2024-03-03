Taiba Investments has clinched three prestigious awards at the Hotelier Saudi Arabia Awards 2024. The event, held at the voco Riyadh Hotel, honored accomplished professionals in the Saudi tourism sector in the presence of 250 hospitality pioneers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The awards celebrated 23 hoteliers with impressive achievements over the past year.

On behalf of Taiba Investments, Makarem Hotels General Manager Amr Lugman Al-Sunari won the ‘Hospitality Leader of the Year’ award for his exceptional leadership and innovative contributions to the brand. Salman Allahyani won the ‘Unsung Hero of the Year’ category for his excellent contributions to Makarem Hotels in Makkah. Moustafa Abu Alkheir was recognized as highly commended in the ‘Fitness, Spa and Recreation Person of the Year’ award for his great achievement at Makarem Hotels in Makkah.

The latest accolades cement Taiba’s position at the forefront of the Kingdom’s hospitality industry. Exhibiting leadership, excellence, and innovation through a dedicated team with the best-in-class skills, Taiba Investments continues to drive the Saudi hospitality industry forward, in line with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Taiba Investments prioritizes the Kingdom’s hospitality sector in light of the unprecedented transformation the industry is undergoing and the promising outlook. According to Knight Frank's research data on the Kingdom's hotels excluding the giga-projects, there are currently 129,000 keys for both hotels and serviced apartments. A significant growth of over 60 percent is forecasted by 2030, with the number expected to reach 212,000 keys across various sectors including 5-star, 4-star, 3-star, and below, as well as serviced apartments.

About Taiba

Taiba, established in 1988, is recognized as a leading hospitality and real estate company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company specializes in hotel operations, property & facility management, and real estate development & asset management. Its extensive and varied portfolio comprises 40 properties, including hotels, residential communities, and commercial plazas, with over 5,746 keys and an additional 20 properties in development.

Central to Taiba's commitment to offering exceptional hospitality and accommodation options is its array of specialized Saudi brands. This includes Aqeeq Hotels, Dur Hospitality, Makarem Hotels, Nur by Makarem, Dur Communities, Darraq, Shada, and Dara. Additionally, Taiba's partnerships with globally acclaimed brands such as IHG Hotels and Resorts, Marriott International, Accor, and Millennium Hotels and Resorts further enhance its ability to provide a wide range of distinguished hospitality and accommodation services to diverse guests.