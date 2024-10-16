Riyadh: Taiba Investments, a leading hospitality and real estate company in Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of a new phase in its digital transformation journey in partnership with Trax Group, the global leader in business operations consulting and a trusted Microsoft Business Application Partner.

This step is part of Taiba Investments' strategy to enhance operational efficiency and adopt the latest digital technologies to support sustainable growth and meet the aspirations of its customers in both local and global markets.

The partnership aims to enable Taiba Investments with data-driven decision-making capabilities, contributing to improved business performance and enhanced operational efficiency. Through this partnership with Trax Group, Taiba Investments will further strengthen its digital transformation efforts, supporting its expansion goals and enhancing its competitive edge in the Saudi market.

Sultan Al-Otaibi, CEO of Taiba Investments, expressed his optimism: “We are committed to advancing our digital transformation in line with our expansion strategy, boosting our operational performance, and supporting our future goals for sustainable growth. We are confident that Trax Group’s expertise will help us build a more integrated business structure, support our growth opportunities, and meet the needs of our partners”

Raed Al Tayar, Chairman of Trax Group, added, “We are excited to partner with Taiba Investments on this transformative journey. We believe that combining our deep understanding of business operations with cutting-edge digital solutions will ultimately lead to remarkable success.”

Ahmed Maghraby, CEO of Trax Group, highlighted the long-term vision: “Our collaboration with Taiba Investments reflects our shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence. This initiative will not only modernize their processes but also position Taiba Investments for sustainable growth in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

Ali Al-Hamed, Senior General Manager of Information Technology at Taiba Investment Company, explained the importance of this partnership, saying: “This project comes as part of our comprehensive digital strategy, which aims to benefit from the latest technical solutions, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and advanced data management systems. Through this transformation, we seek to build a flexible and modern work environment that supports innovation and enhances the team’s capabilities to achieve excellence in performance and serve our customers in the best possible way.”

Taiba Investments’ upcoming adoption of new technologies is expected to drive significant improvements in real-time business monitoring, boost operational efficiency, and enhance its capability to make the right strategic decisions.

About Taiba Investments

Taiba Investments Co. (TASI: 4090), established in 1988, is a leading hospitality and real estate company headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With a portfolio of 39 properties including hotels, residential communities, and commercial plazas Taiba manages over 7,700 keys and has an additional 8 properties in development. The company excels in hotel operations, property and facility management, and real estate development and asset management. With iconic homegrown brands like Aqeeq Hotels, Makarem Hotels, Nur by Makarem, and Dur Communities, Taiba is committed to delivering unparalleled guest experiences. The company's strategic acquisition of Dur Hospitality further strengthened its network across Saudi Arabia, particularly in the Holy Cities. In partnership with global hospitality giants such as Marriott International, IHG Hotels and Resorts, and Accor, Taiba leverages world-class standards to elevate service quality, accelerate digital transformation, and diversify its portfolio. As a key player in shaping the future of hospitality in Saudi Arabia, Taiba focuses on fostering sustainable growth and innovation, tailoring talent-building initiatives, and creating job opportunities. For more information, visit www.taiba.com.sa and connect with Taiba on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and YouTube.

About Trax Group

TRAX Group, a global leader in consulting and transformational services, specializes in business operations consulting. We help organizations achieve peak performance by implementing innovative strategies and leveraging advanced technologies. Our comprehensive solutions are designed to streamline business processes, enhance talent development, and drive transformation across key operational areas, ensuring efficiency and sustained growth.

With over a decade of expertise and a dedicated team of more than 100 specialists, TRAX Group has established a global presence in KSA, UAE, Egypt, and the United States, delivering significant contributions to the business landscape. Through our commitment to excellence and continuous innovation, TRAX Group is recognized as a global leader in driving successful transformations and operational excellence across diverse industries.