Tokyo – Terra Drone Corporation (“Terra Drone”), recognized as the No.1 Drone Service Provider in the world for 2024, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration signifies a strategic partnership to explore innovation in drones, robotics, and AI-driven solutions tailored to the oil and gas sector, supporting localization efforts.

The purpose of this MOU is to strengthen collaboration between Terra Drone and Aramco with the aim of advancing drone technologies that could contribute to enhancing safety, operational efficiency in the energy sector. It serves as a platform for fostering innovation in critical areas such as research and development, technology piloting, and training and localization. The agreement reflects both organizations’ shared vision to advance solutions while developing local capabilities that are expected to support the Kingdom’s broader economic goals.

The MOU was signed by Toru Tokushige, Founder & CEO of Terra Drone Corporation, and Khalid Y. Alqahtani, Aramco Senior Vice President of Engineering Services, in the presence of distinguished guests and industry leaders.

Terra Drone received funding from Wa’ed Ventures in 2023, with the aim of contributing to localization of advanced drone technologies from global leaders. Following this investment, Terra Drone established a branch in Saudi Arabia, Terra Drone Arabia, with three strategic aims: to localize Terra Drone’s services in the short term, to establish local R&D and production facilities in the long term, and to support job creation for talented Saudis.

Toru Tokushige, Founder & CEO of Terra Drone Corporation, stated:

“This MOU reflects our commitment to driving innovation and supporting localization in line with the vision of Aramco. Through our group company, Terra Drone Arabia, we aim to introduce cutting-edge drone technologies that not only enhance safety and efficiency but also empower the local workforce. By fostering collaboration and investing in R&D, we are building a foundation for sustainable growth and technological advancement in the Kingdom.”

The signing of this MOU lays the groundwork for a stronger relationship between Terra Drone and Aramco, which is expected to enable Terra Drone to help Aramco in deploying innovative drone solutions and develop drone technology with a view to addressing the energy industry’s complex challenges. By leveraging its expertise and local presence, Terra Drone aims to contribute to Aramco’s operational excellence and the Kingdom’s broader vision for technological and economic progress.

This partnership aligns closely with Terra Drone’s long-term commitment to localization, supporting Aramco’s efforts to facilitate a more sustainable and globally competitive ecosystem. Terra Drone is dedicated to transferring knowledge, developing local talent, and fostering a thriving drone industry in Saudi Arabia, contributing to the Kingdom’s broader economic diversification goals.

About Terra Drone Arabia

Terra Drone Arabia is a premier provider of drone and geospatial solutions across the Middle East and Africa. With a mission to empower businesses through cutting-edge technology, Terra Drone Arabia offers services in land surveying, bathymetry, and data processing, among others. As part of the globally recognized Terra Drone Corporation, Terra Drone Arabia leverages international expertise to deliver innovative solutions tailored to diverse industries. Its expansion into the Saudi market reflects Terra Drone’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

About Terra Drone Corporation

Terra Drone Corporation, headquartered in Japan, is a global leader in drone and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) solutions. Dedicated to the mission of “Unlock ‘X’ Dimensions”, the company is committed to creating a prosperous future by "crossing" bridges—integrating diverse fields to foster innovation and find solutions. Specializing in surveying, inspections, agriculture, and UAS Traffic Management (UTM), Terra Drone serves industries such as oil and gas, construction, chemicals, energy, and agriculture.

With a portfolio of over 3,000 completed projects worldwide, Terra Drone has achieved significant milestones in the drone operations field. In July 2023, the company acquired a majority stake in Unifly, a world-leading provider of UTM platform, with deployments in over eight countries, followed by an investment in U.S.-based Aloft Technologies in February 2024, further expanding its capabilities in UTM.Terra Drone was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market (Stock Code: 278A) on November 29, 2024. It also secured top spot in Global Drone Service Provider Rankings for 2024.

Recognized by Drone Industry Insights as one of the top three industrial drone service providers globally for five consecutive years, Terra Drone aims to build the digital infrastructure necessary to unlock the full potential of drones and AAM solutions. For more information, please visit our website: http://www.terra-drone.net

