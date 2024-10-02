Dubai, UAE – Taiba Investments, a leader in Saudi hospitality and real estate, has unveiled a strategic partnership with Hilton (NYSE: HLT) to bring the iconic Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand to the holy city of Madinah. Signed during the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) World in Dubai, this agreement underscores Taiba Investments’ ongoing expansion into the high-end hospitality market and further reinforces the company’s commitment to elevating Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector by partnering with world-renowned hospitality companies such as Hilton.

Commenting on the partnership, Sultan Al Otaibi, CEO, Taiba Investments, said: “This agreement marks a pivotal moment in our strategic growth, reflecting our unwavering commitment to enhancing Saudi Arabia’s hospitality offering across diverse segments. Our collaboration with Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts will elevate tourism and hospitality by delivering an extraordinary guest experience in line with the “Pilgrim Experience Program”. This project not only reaffirms our leadership in the sector but also highlights our dedication to Saudi Vision 2030 by providing world-class accommodation that honor the Kingdom’s rich heritage.”

Set to open in 2028, Waldorf Astoria Al Madinah will mark the debut of the award-winning brand in Madinah, introducing its unparalleled standards of luxury and signature service to the holy city. Uniquely situated on the northern side of the Prophet’s Mosque (PBUH), the hotel boasts exclusive, direct views of the holy site and is only a few minutes’ walk away.

Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East and Africa, Hilton, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Taiba Investments through this remarkable project. Saudi Arabia remains one of our fastest-growing markets where we plan to grow our footprint to exceed 100 hotels in the coming years. Waldorf Astoria Al Madinah will bring the brand’s timeless hospitality and elegant service near one of the world’s most sacred sites. Together with Taiba, we look forward to expanding our network across the Kingdom and delivering unforgettable experiences to our guests.”

Waldorf Astoria Al Madinah will feature more than 300 sophisticated guest rooms and suites, three world-class dining concepts including the celebrated Peacock Alley café and two thoughtfully curated restaurants including a signature venue. The hotel will house two multi-functional halls, a boardroom, private club lounge, a prayer room, as well as a fitness center.

By pioneering transformative projects, Taiba Investments aims to significantly contribute to local economic growth, generate valuable job opportunities, and support the tourism infrastructure development, all while delivering an experience deeply rooted in tradition.

As part of this strategy, Taiba Investments will renovate the existing Taiba Front Hotel, rebranding it as Waldorf Astoria Al Madinah. This transformation will merge the global brand’s timeless luxury with the cultural essence of the holy city, elevating the property’s sophistication and exclusivity while consolidating Taiba’s position as a key player in redefining Madinah’s hospitality landscape.

About Taiba Investments

Taiba Investments Co. (TASI: 4090), established in 1988, is a leading hospitality and real estate company headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With a portfolio of 39 properties—including hotels, residential communities, and commercial plazas—Taiba manages over 7,700 keys and has an additional 8 properties in development. The company excels in hotel operations, property and facility management, and real estate development and asset management. With iconic homegrown brands like Aqeeq Hotels, Makarem Hotels, Nur by Makarem, and Dur Communities, Taiba is committed to delivering unparalleled guest experiences. The company's strategic acquisition of Dur Hospitality further strengthened its network across Saudi Arabia, particularly in the Holy Cities. In partnership with global hospitality giants such as Marriott International, IHG Hotels and Resorts, and Accor, Taiba leverages world-class standards to elevate service quality, accelerate digital transformation, and diversify its portfolio. As a key player in shaping the future of hospitality in Saudi Arabia, Taiba focuses on fostering sustainable growth and innovation, tailoring talent-building initiatives, and creating job opportunities. For more information, visit www.taiba.com.sa and connect with Taiba on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and YouTube.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising nearly 7,800 properties and more than 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 195 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning portfolio of 35 iconic properties that create a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to sincerely elegant service, one-of-a-kind experiences and culinary mastery in landmark destinations around the world. Inspired by their timeless environments, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver an effortless experience seamlessly, creating a true sense of place for guests through stunning architecture, the famous Peacock Alley, refined art collections, Michelin-starred dining and elevated in-room amenities. In addition to the brand’s world-class hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a global residential portfolio that provides the comfort of a private home combined with unsurpassed amenities and high-touch service. Waldorf Astoria is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience an unforgettable stay at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts by booking at waldorfastoria.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/waldorfastoria, and follow the brand on X and Instagram.