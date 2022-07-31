Riyadh / Dubai – Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) listed ‘Theeb Rent A Car’ has launched a new branch in Hail city, the second branch in Hail city, in the north-western Saudi Arabia. This is part of the expansion plans of the company for 2022. The company plans to cover all cities, areas, and provinces of Saudi Arabia to provide enhanced services to its individual, business and government clients.

The new branch reflects company’s commitment of continuity its outstanding services to its customers. In addition, the new branch is to meet the requirements company's customers due to the growing population of Hail city.

Muhammad Othman Al-Kadi, Manager, Marketing Department, said: "The new brand at the Hail Corniche is the second branch in Hail and is an upgrade of our service to a new category of customers. We seek to implement our strategy in expanding across the Kingdom, as well as achieving service excellence and high quality that satisfy our customers.”

He emphasized that Theeb Rent a Car has ambitious and comprehensive expansion plans that aim to launch more branches as part of its strategy, in order for the company to continue providing service excellence to individuals, business sector and governmental entities. He said company includes a variety of luxurious and finest cars that meet the different tastes and needs of its customers.

It is worth mentioning that the experience and distinction of Theeb Rent A Car in the field of car rental qualified it to take international certificates. These include ISO 90011 for Quality management standards, ISO 14001 for environmental management system, and ISO 45001 for Occupational health and safety management system.

Theeb Rent A Car is one of the largest and pioneering companies in the car rental sector. The company comprises a wide range of solutions and services for vehicle rental through long and short-term rentals. In addition, it comprises a wide base of customers from different categories and sectors. Furthermore, the company has cumulative experiences with over 30 years where its business has launched in the domain of car rental since 1991 with more than 23,000 vehicles.

