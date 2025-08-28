Dubai, UAE: tactical., the global creative and innovation agency based out of Dubai, has announced the launch of MAiK (“make”), its new AI creative studio dedicated to building social-native content at speed and scale.

Built to cut through the fear and complexity surrounding AI, MAiK is designed as a creative playground with no boundaries – a space where brands can test, learn, and ship AI-generated and AI-modified content without limits. The focus is to make the process simple, effective, and tailored to each brand’s needs.

At its core, MAiK is built on the belief that creativity thrives without rules. By pairing this spirit of freedom with the possibilities of AI, MAiK enables brands to experiment beyond traditional limitations, move faster, and unlock new forms of storytelling.

MAiK produces AI-generated and AI-enhanced content and adopts a model agnostic approach to get the best results for each project. From testing new formats to tailoring content across multi-markets, MAiK helps brands scale Social creative output while keeping excellence and brand safety at the core.

Commenting on the launch, Mike Khouri, CEO of tactical. said: “AI is a common discussion point for our partners and industry, and while there's growing excitement, there's also a lack of clarity on how to best use this new and evolving tech across their content and campaigns. That’s why we built MAiK, a playground purpose-built for ambitious brands to experiment, move fast, and push creativity further.”

MAiK is hands-on, experimental, and rooted in tactical.’s belief that creative should always move at the pace of culture. From exploring new visual styles and storytelling formats, to measuring impact and refining, MAiK is structured to help brands push creative boundaries while staying culturally relevant.

Expanding on tactical.’s philosophy, Khouri said: “We’ve always pushed creativity like a sport - fast, fearless, and built to disrupt. MAiK turns that mindset into action: a space where brands can experiment without guardrails and bring ideas to life at speed. AI isn’t hype, it’s the force multiplier that lets us keep quality, value, and cultural impact front and centre. Launching MAiK from the GCC is no accident either, this is a region that thrives on innovation, and it’s the perfect place to show how AI can unlock what’s possible for creativity worldwide.”

The launch underscores tactical.’s commitment to driving innovation from the GCC to the world, positioning the region as a hub for culture-led marketing and entertainment-driven creativity.

For more information contact:

katie@personally.team

About tactical.

tactical. is a global creative and innovation agency. Born from social and built for the internet age, tactical. helps brands turn attention into fandom through effective entertainment. Founded in 2013, the team has partnered with brands including Amazon, Prime Video, Spotify and the NFL—creating work that captivates in the moment and stays with people long after the scroll.With a deep grip on culture and emerging tech, they carve out spaces for brands that stand out because they’re always one step ahead of what clicks with consumers. From concept to execution and beyond, it’s all about relevance.