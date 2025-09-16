Revenue rose 3% year-on-year to AED 1.11 billion in H1 2025, the highest first-half in the company’s history, driven by higher cooling demand and capacity additions across key markets

Tabreed adds a record 41.6k RT in H1 2025 – almost twice the capacity added in full-year 2024 – to reach 1.37 million RT with major contributions from the UAE and Saudi Arabia

PAL Cooling acquisition and Palm Jebel Ali concession, the two largest strategic deals in Tabreed’s history, expand total site capacity to ~2.6 million RT and reinforce long-term, capital-efficient growth

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – National Central Cooling Company PJSC (DFM: TABREED / ISIN: AEA002201018), the world’s leading and most diversified district cooling company, yesterday confirmed shareholder approval at its General Assembly for an interim dividend of 6.5 fils per share, representing AED 184.9 million, for the first half of 2025. This marks the first interim dividend in Tabreed’s 27-year history, reflecting the company’s record first-half performance, with revenue rising 3% year-on-year to AED 1.11 billion and net profit reaching AED 276 million, supported by strong cooling demand and significant capacity growth across key markets.

Tabreed’s growth momentum continued in the first half of 2025, with total connected capacity reaching 1.37 million RT following a record 41.6k RT of new connections, almost double the capacity added in all of 2024. Strong contributions from the UAE and Saudi Arabia underline the company’s position as a truly cross-regional operator and set the stage for the next phase of growth. At the same time, Tabreed advanced its long-term strategy with two landmark developments, the PAL Cooling acquisition and the Palm Jebel Ali concession. Together, these transactions represent the largest in the company’s history, expanding total site capacity to approximately 2.6 million RT and strengthening the foundation for capital-efficient growth, recurring cash flows, and a platform capable of delivering sustained value well beyond 2025.

Commenting on the milestone dividend, Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Tabreed’s Chairman, said: “Tabreed continues to build on its strong foundations, combining record first-half results with strategic milestones that reinforce the scalability of our platform. The approval of the company’s first-ever interim dividend reflects this strength and our commitment to shareholders, underlining the confidence we have in delivering sustainable long-term value. With capacity growth across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, alongside landmark transactions such as the PAL Cooling acquisition and Palm Jebel Ali concession, Tabreed is well positioned to pursue its growth agenda while maintaining capital discipline and a clear focus on shareholder returns.”

Robust free cash flow and disciplined capital allocation supported both growth investment and shareholder returns in the first half of 2025. The successful issuance of a USD 700 million Green Sukuk, under the company’s Green Finance Framework, strengthened the balance sheet and enhanced liquidity, underpinned by investment-grade credit ratings from Moody’s and Fitch. At the same time, Tabreed is embedding sustainability across its operations, from deploying renewable energy at select plants to piloting low carbon cooling solutions, reinforcing its role as a long-term partner in the region’s energy transition.

Key Dates

Event Date General Assembly approval 15 September 2025 Last entitlement date (last day to purchase) 23 September 2025 Ex-dividend date 24 September 2025 Record date 25 September 2025 Dividend payment On or before 15 October 2025

About National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed)

Tabreed provides essential and sustainable district cooling services to iconic developments such as the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, Emirates Towers, Yas Island, Al Maryah Island, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Dubai Metro, Bahrain Financial Harbor and the Jabal Omar Development in the Holy City of Makkah. The company owns and operates 94 plants in its portfolio across the GCC, including 76 in the United Arab Emirates and 18 in regional markets.

Tabreed is a leading driver of progress for people, communities, and environments around the world towards a more sustainable future. Founded in 1998 and publicly listed on the Dubai Financial Market, it is one of the UAE’s strongest growth companies. Through its extensive regional and international operations, industry-leading reliability and efficiency, R&D programmes and investment in AI technology, Tabreed further solidifies its position as the industry’s global leader. In addition to district cooling, Tabreed’s energy efficiency services extend the company’s sustainability impact, helping businesses and organisations to improve their overall energy consumption, in turn reducing CO2 emissions and assisting in the achievement of carbon neutrality objectives.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Strategic Communications

Email: comms@tabreed.ae/tabreed@edelman.com

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@tabreed.ae