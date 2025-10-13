Successful acquisition of PAL Cooling expected to add 600,000 RT and boost connected capacity by 13%

Completion of Palm Jebel Ali concession agreement marks Tabreed’s strategic expansion into one of Dubai’s most iconic developments

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Tabreed, the world’s leading district cooling company, today announced the successful completion of two transformational infrastructure transactions that significantly accelerate its growth trajectory and strengthen its long-term, concession-backed business model.

Tabreed, alongside global infrastructure investor CVC DIF, has completed the acquisition of PAL Cooling Holding from Multiply Group, following regulatory approvals. Within the past four weeks Tabreed also finalised a landmark concession agreement with Dubai Holding Investments to provide district cooling services to Palm Jebel Ali – one of the emirate’s most eagerly anticipated large-scale developments.

These milestones represent a major acceleration in Tabreed’s growth strategy, boosting operational capacity, diversifying its concession portfolio and enhancing long-term cash flow visibility.

PAL Cooling Acquisition: Expanding Scale and Strategic Reach

The PAL Cooling transaction, with an equity value of AED 3.87 billion, is expected to add approximately 600,000 refrigeration tons (RT) of connected capacity across eight exclusive concessions on Abu Dhabi’s main island and Al Reem Island, which is now fully incorporated into the ADGM free zone. The portfolio is currently served by five operational plants, with one more under construction and three in advanced planning stages.

The acquisition immediately increases Tabreed’s pro forma connected capacity by 13% to 1.55 million RT and introduces long-tenor contracts averaging 25 years with high-quality offtakers including Aldar, Modon and Imkan.

“Closing this acquisition demonstrates Tabreed’s commitment to sustainable growth, disciplined investment and long-term value creation,” said Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chairman of Tabreed. “These are strategic infrastructure assets with strong fundamentals and meaningful future upside, reflecting our ability to execute and scale in line with national development and decarbonisation priorities.”

“This transaction strengthens our earnings profile and operational presence in Abu Dhabi,” added Khalid Al Marzooqi, CEO of Tabreed. “We’re adding long-term, stable contracts with blue-chip developers and enhancing our platform for growth, now and in the near future. Beyond the numbers, it demonstrates how Tabreed continues to build the essential, sustainable infrastructure that underpins the UAE’s next phase of development.”

Palm Jebel Ali: Strategic Growth in Dubai

Separately, Tabreed has completed its long-term district cooling concession with Dubai Holding Investments for Palm Jebel Ali. The AED 1.5 billion project will be executed in phases via a joint venture (Tabreed 51%, Dubai Holding Investments 49%) and is expected to deliver 250,000 RT of cooling capacity.

“Palm Jebel Ali is a transformative development, and we’re proud to play a central role in shaping its sustainable infrastructure,” said Al Marzooqi. “This partnership reflects our commitment to future-ready urban environments powered by world-class district cooling. It also strengthens our presence in Dubai’s high-growth developments, creating a dynamic platform for future projects and reinforcing our position as the world’s leader in sustainable cooling.”

Strengthening Value Creation and Financial Resilience

Tabreed will operate and maintain all assets under both agreements. The transaction structures ensure capital efficiency – PAL Cooling acquisition is funded through equity contribution by both partners and non-recourse, project-level debt, while Palm Jebel Ali is being delivered through a joint venture fully consolidated by Tabreed.

PAL Cooling has demonstrated strong financial performance, with a 7.5% revenue CAGR and ~60% average EBITDA margin in the past three years. Approximately 60% of revenues are derived from fixed capacity charges under long-term agreements, providing stable and predictable cash flows.

These transactions align with Tabreed’s broader financial strategy. The company recently distributed its first-ever interim dividend, reflecting confidence in its strong balance sheet and long-term earnings outlook. The addition of two scalable, concession-backed assets further strengthens its ability to sustain and grow shareholder returns in the long term.

“Together, these transactions represent a defining moment for Tabreed,” concluded Al Katheeri. “With deeper presence in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, greater earnings visibility and a diversified asset base, Tabreed is well-positioned to deliver long-term value to shareholders and national stakeholders alike.”

About National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed)

Tabreed provides essential and sustainable district cooling services to iconic developments such as the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, Emirates Towers, Yas Island, Al Maryah Island, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Dubai Metro, Bahrain Financial Harbor and the Jabal Omar Development in the Holy City of Makkah. The company owns and operates 94 plants in its portfolio, including 76 in the United Arab Emirates and 18 in regional markets, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, India and Egypt, in addition to other international projects and operations.

Tabreed is a leading driver of progress for people, communities, and environments around the world towards a more sustainable future. Founded in 1998 and publicly listed on the Dubai Financial Market, it is one of the UAE’s strongest growth companies. Through its extensive regional and international operations, industry-leading reliability and efficiency, R&D programmes and investment in AI technology, Tabreed further solidifies its position as the industry’s global leader. In addition to district cooling, Tabreed’s energy efficiency services extend the company’s sustainability impact, helping businesses and organisations to improve their overall energy consumption, in turn preventing CO2 emissions and assisting in the achievement of carbon neutrality objectives.

